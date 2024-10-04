Frustrated by High Prices, Shoppers Focus on Value, Convenience and Personalized Experiences

A recent survey from R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (RRD) has found that consumers across key demographic groups have changed their shopping habits in response to high prices – opting for value over brand loyalty, favoring lower-priced alternatives, seeking bargains and eschewing products considered too expensive. Based on a survey of more than 1,800 adults in the United States, RRD’s annual “2024 CPG + Grocery Consumer Report” outlines current consumer sentiment and behaviors, as well as their priorities and expectations while shopping.

According to the latest report, brand loyalty is no longer a guarantee, with just 55% of shoppers saying they’ll remain loyal to the store they shop at most often – particularly Baby Boomers (61%) and affluent consumers (64%) – while 45% would consider changing stores for more savings, particularly Millennials (50%).

“Consumers are becoming more judicious with their purchasing decisions, in large part due to the continued impact of external factors, including inflation,” said Beth Johnson, a grocery industry expert and director of client strategy at Chicago-based RRD. “These factors are testing the loyalty of shoppers, making it more important than ever for marketers to rethink how they engage with buyers. Brands will need to meet shoppers where they are by emphasizing value and savings to hold their attention.”

[Read more: What Grocery Shoppers Want: Convenience and Fresh Food]