What Grocery Shoppers Want: Convenience and Fresh Food

According to a recent Deloitte report, 53% of consumers surveyed said that figuring out “what’s for dinner” is one of their major pain points, and 44% would regularly buy from a grocery store that could help them with meal planning.

According to “A Fresh (Food) Take on Grocery Convenience,” its sixth annual assessment of the state of fresh food, the audit, consulting, tax and advisory services firm Deloitte had found that consumers desire simplicity when when purchasing food: 52% of respondents said that they value convenience now more than they did in the past. Grocers also acknowledge the value of easier options, with more than eight in 10 (84%) agreeing that successfully competing on convenience is key to boosting unit sales volume.

Additional takeaways from the report include the following:

Grocers surveyed are concerned about competition for convenience-seeking consumers from online grocery stores (56%) and third-party shopping apps (53%). However, consumer survey data and industry trends indicate that grocers should be more worried about other traditional grocers, restaurants and dollar stores.

Eighty percent of grocers surveyed (up from just 40% in 2023) are optimistic about generative AI’s potential financial contribution, citing its use as a consumer assistant as their top choice for a first highly successful use case or “killer app.”

Stressors for grocers include emerging forms of competition, rising shopper expectations, and tightening consumer wallets. Despite these challenges, such traditional grocery strengths as fresh food and convenience play an increasingly important role in many consumers’ purchase decisions. In its report, Deloitte looked at how grocers could win a greater share of stomach by bringing “fresh convenience” to consumers as they plan their meals, decide where to shop and choose their food.

With fresh food and convenience typically top of mind for consumers, the need for easy options seems to be shaping how shoppers decide what to buy. Grocers are recognizing the importance of fresh food, with more than half (52%) of grocery executives expecting fresh to be their most strategically important department over the next one to three years. The produce, deli and meat departments are leading this charge.