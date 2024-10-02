Most Shoppers Prefer a Store With Robots: Study

A new shopper survey from Simbe found that 100% of consumes who liked seeing a robot one time felt the same at three or more times.

As more shoppers interact with in-store robots, anecdotes have emerged about fun interactions with machines traversing store aisles. A new and more formal study has confirmed those sentiments.

Simbe commissioned the study to get a broader understanding of how such robots are perceived. The San Francisco-based company is multimodal provider of store intelligence solutions including the Tally robot that identifies product locations, stock level and pricing information.

[RELATED: Special Report: 2024 Grocery Tech Trends]

According to Simbe's survey of more than 400 U.S. shoppers conducted during the third quarter of 2024, 96% have a positive or neutral attitude towards in-store robots while 77% view them positively and only 4% have negative feelings about their presence in stores.

Delving deeper into perceptions, the research shows that many consumers understand why grocers might deploy robots like Tally. A solid 72% of respondents said that robots improve the accuracy of on-shelf labeling and 69% think that robots help ensure that the products they want are on the shelf.

Caitin Allen, SVP of market at Simbe, recently talked with Progressive Grocer about key takeaways of the research. “On the problem side, the study reiterates what we’ve heard from third parties before, which is the frustration that shoppers report on out-of-stocks and low-stock items and pricing or promotions being different than what they see online versus what they get in store,” she noted. “On the positive side, the main finding – and this shocks me on how significant it was – is that the majority of shoppers say they prefer a store with robots. They spoke not only about how their perceptions of retailers changed, but how they see them as innovative and growing and how this addresses the larger pain points and creates better experiences.”