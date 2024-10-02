Most Shoppers Prefer a Store With Robots: Study

The Tally robot and AI-powered store intelligence solutions are reaching an early majority moment, according to Simbe's SVP.
Shopper acceptance of robots is by design – literally. “There is a reason why human-centered design is a recommended practice when designing a robot. It is why it takes time to build a robotics company well,” Allen told PG, adding that although Tally is nearly six feet tall, the orientation of its “eyes” doesn’t look intimidating. “The cute noises also do a lot to endear Tally to the shopper.”
[RELATED: The Robot Revolution at Retail – With a Humanoid Touch]
The study revealed other insights for grocers who are actively using or considering using robotics. Frequent shoppers who regularly encounter these machines like them 29% more than infrequent shoppers, the survey also determined. Not surprisingly, younger consumers look at robots in a more favorable light than shoppers in other age brackets.
In addition to uncovering attitudes towards robots, the Simbe study looked at other aspects of grocery technologies.
In other news, Simbe announced that it is partnering with CarrefourSA, a Turkish subsidiary of Sabanci Holding and Carrefour Group that includes 1,200 stores and 15,000 employees. “They have been testing Tally this summer, and having it go around three times a day to scan shelves, and we are delighted to be able to welcome CarrefourSA to the fold,” Allen remarked.
Allen said that the additions in Turkey, following other recent deployments in the United States with Northeast Grocery, Tops Friendly Markets, Price Chopper Supermarkets-Market 32, SpartanNash and Wakefern, reflect the broader embrace of such solutions, in addition to other AI-powered tools and technologies. “Early adapters are the pioneers and you get to critical mass with an early majority. I feel we are clearly at that moment,” she asserted.
This fall, Allen added, Simbe is testing technologies in new verticals and planning to announce that it is working with more grocery partners, including large retail operations.