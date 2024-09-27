Walmart Automating 2 Regional Distribution Centers

Walmart Inc. is continuing efforts to equip its entire regional distribution center network with robotics and software automation.

In an email to Chain Store Age, Walmart said it plans to install high-tech automaton from artificial intelligence-based supply chain technology company Symbiotic LLC in two of its regional distribution centers (RDCs) – one in Buckeye, Ariz., and another in Searcy, Ark.

Both projects will be completed in phases over several years and are part of a broader RDC initiative the discount giant launched in July 2021 and extended to include all 42 RDCs in May 2022.

According to Walmart, the new technology enables it to double the number of cases processed per hour compared to a traditional RDC. By the end of 2025, the retailer expects that roughly 65% of its stores will receive merchandise from high-tech distribution centers.

The Buckeye RDC has been operating for nearly 25 years. Across the state of Arizona, Walmart operates three distribution centers, 124 retail stores and employs more than 37,600 associates.

The Searcy RDC has been operating for nearly 35 years. Across the state of Arkansas, Walmart operates eight distribution centers, 131 retail stores and employs 55,660 associates.