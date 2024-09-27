Walmart Automating 2 Regional Distribution Centers
Under Walmart’s traditional manual system, product arrives at one of its RDCs and is either cross-docked or warehoused, while being moved or stored manually. When it’s time for the product to go to a store, a 53-ft. trailer is manually packed for transit. After the truck arrives at a store, associates unload it manually and place the items in the appropriate places.
With automation provided by the Symbotic solution, an algorithm determines how to store cases like puzzle pieces using high-speed mobile robots that reduce the time of the intake process and increase the accuracy of freight being stored for future orders.
This solution uses a combination of AI-powered software systems, robotics and automation to sort, store, retrieve and pack merchandise onto pallets which are then shipped to stores. The solution is designed to get products onto shelves quicker.
According to Walmart, the system transforms existing RDCs into high-density, automated facilities that provide faster product intake, increased inventory accuracy and a 2X increase in building capacity. The RDC transformation model is designed to save store associates time by creating store- and aisle-ready pallets, which take the guesswork out of unloading trucks.
Headquartered in Bentonville, Ark., Walmart Inc. operates more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries.
