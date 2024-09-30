In-Store Media Firm Looma Secures $10M of Fresh Funding
The expanded platform will feature a blend of three screen types (pictured): Looma's existing "high-value space screens", along with two new screen types: "in-aisle interactives" and "atmospheric screens."
"This capital enables us to grow a truly end-to-end, enterprise-grade in-store digital media platform," said Cole Johnson, founder and CEO of Durham, N.C.-based Looma. "We're grateful to have the continued support from our existing investors and thrilled to welcome YETI Capital and our other new investors."
In connection with the round, Margot Fooshee, former marketing executive from J.Crew and Beautycounter, has joined Looma's board of directors.
"We are fired up about partnering with the Looma team," said Maxx Karr, partner at Austin, Texas-based YETI Capital. "They've built and honed the leading digital media platform over the past eight-plus years, delivering meaningful performance enhancement to retail and brand partners over that time, and the company is primed to continue expansion with more national retailers and brands."
Looma is currently deployed in 675 stores across the East Coast, the Midwest and Texas, including H-E-B, Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods and various other undisclosed retailers.