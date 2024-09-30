In-Store Media Firm Looma Secures $10M of Fresh Funding

Looma's expanded platform will feature a blend of three screen types: Looma's existing "high-value space screens", along with two new screen types, "in-aisle interactives" and "atmospheric screens."

In-store digital media provider Looma has raised approximately $10 million from a group of family offices, YETI Capital and current investors. The company will use the funds to expand its platform in new and existing retail partners and extend its product offering.

Looma is an in-store digital media platform focused on storytelling, education and recommendations. According to company, its network of in-store screens helps retailers better modernize and monetize their stores while enabling brands to tell their stories directly at the point of decision. All content that airs on Looma's network is produced or edited by Relay, its global network of independent filmmakers, editors and other creators who specialize in point-of-decision content.

A series of rollouts slated for 2024 and 2025 will deepen Looma's penetration within the adult beverage category and expand its platform into all major areas of the grocery store. These rollouts will grow Looma's install base from approximately 800 screens in 2023 to more than 5,000 screens by the end of 2024.