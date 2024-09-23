EXCLUSIVE: How One Marketing Company Is Making Big Investments in Tech to Power Custom Solutions

From eye tracking glasses that gauge consumer behavior at the point of sale to in-store vertical video banners that capture shoppers’ attention to custom displays, Quad is training its sights on and investing in technologies that help brands and grocers get a handle on shoppers’ preferences and habits. Now, the global marketing experience company that started as a commercial printer in 1971 is teaming up with Google Cloud to help brands deliver even more highly personalized content at scale across multiple marketing channels.

Through the new collaboration, the Sussex, Wisc.-based Quad is integrating its proprietary data stack with Google Cloud’s AI optimization capabilities and large language models. Brand and retail partners can leverage the tech to create content, layouts, image generation and other marketing elements that resonate with shoppers across their browsing and buying journey. Quad will also deploy AI to provide enhanced workflow optimization.

Progressive Grocer recently attended a media day event hosted at Quad’s 906,000-square-foot print manufacturing facility and innovation center in West Allis, Wisc., where company leaders shared details about the Google Cloud collab and other advances in the CPG and grocery sectors spanning in-store seasonal displays, dynamic postal optimization solutions, virtual “try-on” technologies and more.