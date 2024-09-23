Vowell’s Marketplace Now Part of NationsBenefits Retail Network
“We are thrilled to join NationsBenefits in this initiative,” said Todd Vowell, president of Louisville, Miss.-based Vowell’s, a family-owned and -operated company. “By integrating the NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card at our locations, we are making it easier for our customers to access the healthy products they need to support a healthy lifestyle.”
The NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card provides health plan members with a personalized prepaid card, enabling convenient access to funds distributed monthly, quarterly, or annually to buy eligible items and services. The offering is part of NationsBenefits’ mission to promote food as medicine, empowering members to make healthier choices and drive better health outcomes.
This past April, Albertsons Cos. joined NationsBenefits' growing network of grocery and over-the-counter retailers, allowing Medicare Advantage members to buy groceries via the Benefits Pro Portal's retail partner marketplace at thousands of Albertsons Cos. banners.