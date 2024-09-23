 Skip to main content

Vowell’s Marketplace Now Part of NationsBenefits Retail Network

Health plan members can use prepaid spend cards on healthy groceries in Mississippi and Alabama
Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members can use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card on approved products at 13 Vowell's Marketplace and Cash Saver by Vowell's stores in Mississippi and Alabama.

Regional supermarket chain Vowell’s Market Place has partnered with NationsBenefits, a provider of  supplemental benefits and healthcare fintech solutions. The direct point-of-sale integration is powered by BAS, NationsBenefits proprietary item restriction technology. 

As of Sept. 17, the partnership allows Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members to use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card to easily purchase approved healthy groceries, pantry items and OTC products at 13 Vowell's Marketplace and Cash Saver by Vowell’s stores in Byram, Philadelphia, Forest, Louisville, Mendenhall, Cleveland, Noxapater, Jackson, Meridian, Natchez and Carthage, Miss., and Demopolis, Ala.

“We are excited to join forces with Vowell’s and expand our retail network to include their supermarkets in Mississippi and Alabama,” said Michael Parker, COO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “Through our innovative tech-driven solutions, this partnership ensures that health plan members have convenient access to essential groceries, produce and pantry items, empowering them to make healthier choices to improve their overall well-being.”

“We are thrilled to join NationsBenefits in this initiative,” said Todd Vowell, president of Louisville, Miss.-based Vowell’s, a family-owned and -operated company. “By integrating the NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card at our locations, we are making it easier for our customers to access the healthy products they need to support a healthy lifestyle.”

The NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card provides health plan members with a personalized prepaid card, enabling convenient access to funds distributed monthly, quarterly, or annually to buy eligible items and services. The offering is part of NationsBenefits’ mission to promote food as medicine, empowering members to make healthier choices and drive better health outcomes.

This past April, Albertsons Cos. joined NationsBenefits’ growing network of grocery and over-the-counter retailers, allowing Medicare Advantage members to buy groceries via the Benefits Pro Portal’s retail partner marketplace at thousands of Albertsons Cos. banners. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,260 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners. The company is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

