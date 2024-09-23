Vowell’s Marketplace Now Part of NationsBenefits Retail Network

Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members can use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card on approved products at 13 Vowell's Marketplace and Cash Saver by Vowell's stores in Mississippi and Alabama.

Regional supermarket chain Vowell’s Market Place has partnered with NationsBenefits, a provider of supplemental benefits and healthcare fintech solutions. The direct point-of-sale integration is powered by BAS, NationsBenefits proprietary item restriction technology.

As of Sept. 17, the partnership allows Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members to use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card to easily purchase approved healthy groceries, pantry items and OTC products at 13 Vowell's Marketplace and Cash Saver by Vowell’s stores in Byram, Philadelphia, Forest, Louisville, Mendenhall, Cleveland, Noxapater, Jackson, Meridian, Natchez and Carthage, Miss., and Demopolis, Ala.

“We are excited to join forces with Vowell’s and expand our retail network to include their supermarkets in Mississippi and Alabama,” said Michael Parker, COO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “Through our innovative tech-driven solutions, this partnership ensures that health plan members have convenient access to essential groceries, produce and pantry items, empowering them to make healthier choices to improve their overall well-being.”