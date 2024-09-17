Wakefern Bolsters In-Store Inventory Tracking Technology
“Our team loves that Tally allows them to be more effective and focus more directly on caring for our customers,” said Jim Dorey, president and COO of Inserra Supermarkets. “We have thousands of products across our aisles, and Tally helps us make sure we are staying in stock on the items our customers want.”
Wakefern has been busy implementing new technology solutions this year, most recently adding to its payment options with a digital wallet called Paze. Customers at all ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer locations can use the online checkout solution that is integrated into the Aurus payment platform.
The grocery company also expanded its use of Instacart’s AI-powered Caper Carts earlier this summer. The smart shopping carts launched at four additional ShopRite stores in the Philadelphia area, as well as a ShopRite in Hoboken, N.J., and are planned for a new ShopRite in Mount Kisco, N.Y., expected to open later this year.
Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.