Wakefern Bolsters In-Store Inventory Tracking Technology

Wakefern Food Corp. is expanding its partnership with Simbe Robotics to bring the technology company’s autonomous, item-scanning robot Tally to more of its stores. Following a four-month pilot, Wakefern-owned Shop-Rite Supermarkets, Inc. (SRS) is bringing Tally to all of its 37 ShopRite stores in New York and New Jersey.

“Because Tally alerts us each time there is a low-stock item or misplaced product on shelves, our retail teams are able to better focus on customers and the guest experience,” said Michael Schoendorf, VP of operations at SRS.

Wakefern member Inserra Supermarkets, which owns and operates 23 ShopRite stores, will also expand its use of Tally to all of its locations in an effort to better monitor out-of-stocks and misplaced items.