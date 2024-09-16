 Skip to main content

Lunds & Byerlys Digitizes Refrigeration Compliance, Store Facilities Ops

Partnership with Facilio helps Twin Cities grocer stay ahead of proposed EPA regulatory changes
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Lunds & Byerlys
Lunds & Byerlys has formed a strategic partnership with Facilio to digitize its refrigeration compliance management and store facilities operations.

Upscale grocery retailer Lunds & Byerlys has deployed Facilio’s refrigeration management software platform across all of its 29 locations in the Twin Cities region to automate store facility operations and refrigeration compliance management, and to stay ahead of proposed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulatory changes. 

The collaboration focuses on leveraging Facilio’s integrated refrigeration compliance management solution, which addresses the EPA’s Proposed AIM Act. This upcoming regulation is expected to expand Section 608 requirements to include refrigeration appliances with 15 pounds or more of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerant. Under this Clean Air Act (CAA) rule, supermarkets are required to monitor, repair and document commercial refrigerant leaks, with potential fines reaching up to $57,617 per violation per day, not to mention substantial legal fees and a corresponding consent decree.

Facilio’s unified refrigeration management platform automates leak detection and compliance management, minimizing risks for Lunds & Byerlys. By performing leak inspections every 45 days, Lunds & Byerlys can now automatically create inspection entries for all appliances. If a leak is found, Facilio’s platform generates a leak event, enabling swift corrective action. An EPA and GreenChill-ready dashboard simplifies compliance tracking.

“With refrigerant costs rising, we sought the best technology to manage our refrigeration systems efficiently,” said Jeff Carlson, Lunds & Byerlys’ refrigeration specialist. “The constant changes in the regulatory environment at the federal and state levels mean we need to stay on top of compliance. With Facilio, we no longer have to manually double book-keep assets and appliance data between multiple systems — giving back time and enabling efficiency for the facility team.”

“We are thrilled to work with Facilio to remove one of the biggest roadblocks for our store facility operations — integrating our work order system with refrigeration management processes,” added Kevin Kungel, director of maintenance for the Edina, Minn.-based grocer. “Facilio ensures compliance by automating the enforcement of compliance events before contractor invoicing. It closes the loop that’s often left hanging when relying on manual processes and disconnected tools.”

In addition to refrigeration compliance tracking, Facilio offers integrations among its work order management system, existing accounting software and third-party IT tools. This gives Lunds & Byerlys a unified view of asset performance and compliance data, resulting in actionable insights and enhanced decision-making across various teams, including contractors, finance, store staff and field technicians. 

“We are excited to support Lunds & Byerlys in overcoming their integration challenges and optimizing their refrigeration compliance processes,” said Basant Singhatwadia, Facilio’s director of customer success. "With our Connected CMMS and refrigeration compliance system in place, Lunds & Byerlys is now well positioned for the next phase of innovation. Facilio’s Connected Retail platform, which also includes proactive refrigerant leak detection, remote monitoring, energy management and optimization, provides a single pane of glass for all facility management needs.” 

Based in New York, with offices in Dubai, Chennai and London, Facilio is a provider of facility management solutions with customers in the commercial office, health care, retail, education and other real estate categories worldwide. 

