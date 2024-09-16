Lunds & Byerlys Digitizes Refrigeration Compliance, Store Facilities Ops

“With refrigerant costs rising, we sought the best technology to manage our refrigeration systems efficiently,” said Jeff Carlson, Lunds & Byerlys’ refrigeration specialist. “The constant changes in the regulatory environment at the federal and state levels mean we need to stay on top of compliance. With Facilio, we no longer have to manually double book-keep assets and appliance data between multiple systems — giving back time and enabling efficiency for the facility team.”

“We are thrilled to work with Facilio to remove one of the biggest roadblocks for our store facility operations — integrating our work order system with refrigeration management processes,” added Kevin Kungel, director of maintenance for the Edina, Minn.-based grocer. “Facilio ensures compliance by automating the enforcement of compliance events before contractor invoicing. It closes the loop that’s often left hanging when relying on manual processes and disconnected tools.”

In addition to refrigeration compliance tracking, Facilio offers integrations among its work order management system, existing accounting software and third-party IT tools. This gives Lunds & Byerlys a unified view of asset performance and compliance data, resulting in actionable insights and enhanced decision-making across various teams, including contractors, finance, store staff and field technicians.

“We are excited to support Lunds & Byerlys in overcoming their integration challenges and optimizing their refrigeration compliance processes,” said Basant Singhatwadia, Facilio’s director of customer success. "With our Connected CMMS and refrigeration compliance system in place, Lunds & Byerlys is now well positioned for the next phase of innovation. Facilio’s Connected Retail platform, which also includes proactive refrigerant leak detection, remote monitoring, energy management and optimization, provides a single pane of glass for all facility management needs.”

Based in New York, with offices in Dubai, Chennai and London, Facilio is a provider of facility management solutions with customers in the commercial office, health care, retail, education and other real estate categories worldwide.