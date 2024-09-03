Hy-Vee’s Iowa Solar Project Goes Live

Hy-Vee Inc., in partnership with Alliant Energy, has completed and made operational the first phase of its Hy-Vee Chariton Solar Field. The project, which began in 2023 and is located in Chariton, Iowa, is expected to generate enough energy annually to power 360 homes.

“Hy-Vee’s supply chain employees, as well as our retail teams, are focused on making sure that we operate as sustainability as possible,” said Hy-Vee EVP of Supply Chain and Transportation Steven Venegas. “This new solar field project is incredibly exciting in that it represents a more sustainable energy future for Hy-Vee as well as a chance to partner with multiple organizations to see how we can work together to help create a more sustainable energy future for all of the areas Hy-Vee serves.”

An on-site apiary, funded by Hy-Vee and the Alliant Energy Foundation and initially operated by Iowa State University researchers, will help users study how the presence of various native plants helps sustain bee colonies. The apiary will eventually be managed by local resources.