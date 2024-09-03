 Skip to main content

Hy-Vee’s Iowa Solar Project Goes Live

Grocer’s partnership with Alliant Energy also includes on-site apiary, electric refrigerated trailers
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe
Hy-Vee's new solar array will generate enough energy to power 360 homes annually.

Hy-Vee Inc., in partnership with Alliant Energy, has completed and made operational the first phase of its Hy-Vee Chariton Solar Field. The project, which began in 2023 and is located in Chariton, Iowa, is expected to generate enough energy annually to power 360 homes.

“Hy-Vee’s supply chain employees, as well as our retail teams, are focused on making sure that we operate as sustainability as possible,” said Hy-Vee EVP of Supply Chain and Transportation Steven Venegas. “This new solar field project is incredibly exciting in that it represents a more sustainable energy future for Hy-Vee as well as a chance to partner with multiple organizations to see how we can work together to help create a more sustainable energy future for all of the areas Hy-Vee serves.”

An on-site apiary, funded by Hy-Vee and the Alliant Energy Foundation and initially operated by Iowa State University researchers, will help users study how the presence of various native plants helps sustain bee colonies. The apiary will eventually be managed by local resources.

Additionally, the two companies are piloting a fleet of 30 electric refrigerated trailers that will deliver perishable products to Hy-Vee stores in Iowa. According to the grocer, the new trailers are powered by electricity instead of diesel, allowing for quieter idling, a lower environmental impact and increased operational efficiency.

“These initiatives encapsulate what can happen when a forward-looking company like Hy-Vee partners with their local energy company to advance sustainably,” said Mayuri Farlinger, Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company president. “Hy-Vee’s decision to be a leader in this space is something we’re extremely proud of as we deliver on our purpose to serve customers and build stronger communities.”

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

