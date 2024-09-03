Hy-Vee’s Iowa Solar Project Goes Live
Additionally, the two companies are piloting a fleet of 30 electric refrigerated trailers that will deliver perishable products to Hy-Vee stores in Iowa. According to the grocer, the new trailers are powered by electricity instead of diesel, allowing for quieter idling, a lower environmental impact and increased operational efficiency.
“These initiatives encapsulate what can happen when a forward-looking company like Hy-Vee partners with their local energy company to advance sustainably,” said Mayuri Farlinger, Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company president. “Hy-Vee’s decision to be a leader in this space is something we’re extremely proud of as we deliver on our purpose to serve customers and build stronger communities.”
Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.