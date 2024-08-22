New Carbon Credit Project Incentivizes Grocers to Donate More Food
Therm anticipates that the avoided food waste will lead to more than 112,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (mTCO2e) carbon credits, issued on an annual basis. The project is listed on Verra’s VCS Registry, which allows certified projects to turn in their greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions and removals into tradable carbon credits.
"Decarbonizing the food supply chain by targeting food waste at its source — grocery stores — is a major opportunity for both people and planet,” declared Fritz Troller, CEO and co-founder of Therm. “Food waste is a complex problem for the industry, and historically grocers haven’t had a climate-friendly, cost-effective solution."
Carbon credits give grocers another incentive to donate edible food as a way to improve their sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts and results, he added. “Through carbon credits, Therm empowers grocers to adopt sustainable practices that benefit their operations, the environment, and the American people,” Troller said.