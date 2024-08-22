New Carbon Credit Project Incentivizes Grocers to Donate More Food

According to the USDA, 30-40% of the food supply in this country goes to waste.

As food waste has come to the forefront as a top sustainability issue in recent years, one organization is offering a solution to grocers seeking to do their part to prevent consumable items from going to landfills. Illinois-based startup Therm Solutions, Inc., which helps monetize climate action, announced this week that it is introducing a first-of-it-kind food loss diversion carbon credit project to help food retailers address onsite food waste.

According to Therm Solutions, the project will “redirect” edible food that would otherwise go to landfills at more than 1,300 grocery stores and 18 food distribution centers across seven states. The diverted food will go to various donation centers.

