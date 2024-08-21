Fresh Inset's Packaging Technology Extends Shelf Life and Quality of More Produce

"Research has proven Vidre+ is effective on cherries, blueberries, raspberries, table grapes, limes, tomatoes, avocados, leafy greens, broccoli, peppers, and more," said Tim Malefyt, PhD, chief technology officer at Fresh Inset, which is based in Poland. "It can be used right after harvest as well as during transport or storage to provide days to weeks (depending on the crop type) of additional shelf life to freshly harvested produce, helping to keep its quality and nutritional value and remain fit for the market. We are excited to offer a solution that extends beyond apples and pears to benefit many other produce categories. This is a game changer."

Vidre+ has received GRAS status from the FDA and is already improving 1-MCP delivery with the Vidre+ functional sticker. Fresh Inset is also disrupting and de-commoditizing the flexible and cardboard packaging industries with Vidre+ Complex by empowering PE, PP, PET films and paper cardboard that carry Vidre+ technology with the ability to extend freshness, without creating additional landfill waste.

"The use of Vidre+ to combat the negative effects of ethylene and extend produce shelf life is not new. However, Fresh Inset has taken it to the next level with dose rate flexibility and gradual release technology that is operationally simple, affordable and enhances profitability," said Kevin Frye, Fresh Inset's VP market development, North America. "This is an incredibly exciting innovation that is garnering unprecedented interest amongst growers, packers, shippers and retailers alike, as they can all easily incorporate it into their operations and benefit from it, while increasing their sustainability efforts toward food waste reduction."

Fresh Inset was founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs with backgrounds in material science and international commercialization. With a growing worldwide presence including North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia/New Zealand, Asia and Africa, Fresh Inset is dedicated to global food waste reduction through innovative technologies that benefit each link in the produce supply chain and consumers.