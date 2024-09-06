Digitalization Trends Boost Customer Satisfaction

The retail industry is at a critical turning point with increased consumer spending and a demand for more technological advancements. A positive customer experience is crucial for retailers achieving success. According to PWC, 32% of all customers would stop doing business with a brand they loved after one bad experience.

Just think about a recent shopping experience you’ve had where the bathroom’s hygienic standards were very low. Have you gone back to that particular store? Has this affected your perspective on the brand as a whole? Advanced technology can grant a real-time view of insights such as frequency of bathroom usage to retailers and prevent negative customer experiences before they even occur.

Maintaining overall customer satisfaction through digitalization can reduce costs and save time, energy and resources. There are more benefits to incorporating further digitalizations within your building to consider, so let’s explore how digitalization trends are boosting customer satisfaction and improving operational performance.

Efficiency Is Key to Increased Customer Satisfaction

Technology advancements cause a chain reaction of positive benefits for retailers. Technologies today are helping retailers understand customer behaviors and allow employees to quickly address issues. According to a recent study, 64% of individual workers reported that they obtain value from technologies such as AI. What’s more, a surprising 60% feel that these tools are like a member of the team rather than a threat.

Retailers can empower their employees to have better control of their time management and outlook on tasks, while also having full visibility into their business performance to make strategic and timely decisions that can drastically improve ROI. They’re able to quickly respond to customer feedback and maintain high levels of satisfaction.