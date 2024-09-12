Associated Food Stores Opts for Birdzi’s Customer Intelligence Platform

The wholesaler will first deploy Birdzi’s shopper analytics platform, personalized ad, coupon flyers and audience engagement tools before rolling out its VISPER personalization engine.

The platform is expected to be live for the holiday season, providing AFS corporate and member locations with such capabilities as:

Shopper Personalization: Birdzi delivers sophisticated automation and personalization capabilities. Through an automated, AI-driven process, VISPER will use AFS’ and member retailers’ entire store catalogs to strategically generate custom promotional offers for each shopper.

Bridging Technology Gaps: Birdzi’s comprehensive analytics suite gives AFS the tools its member retailers need to succeed in an increasingly competitive market. With deep insights into customer behavior and campaign performance, AFS retailers will gain a nuanced understanding of customer responses, engagement and interactions.

Platform Flexibility: The Birdzi platform features the flexibility required to customize strategies and meet the particular needs of each independent AFS member location. Whether evaluating the success of a new promotion or assessing the effect of a pricing strategy, AFS retailers will be able to generate programs to meet their specific goals.

“In partnering with one of the country’s largest grocery wholesalers, Birdzi showcases the unique flexibility of our platform, which can be crafted to fit the needs of any individual retailer,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder of Bridgewater, N.J.-based Birdzi. “We’re honored to earn the confidence from our first wholesale customer and are confident that our platform will work seamlessly with more than 400 AFS member retailers.”

Serving nearly 450 retailers across the Intermountain West, Salt Lake City-based AFS is a grocery retailer cooperative supplying independently owned retail supermarkets throughout the western United States, is No. 73 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.