Progressive Grocer Talks With Zebra Technologies About 3 New Retail Solutions
“I hardly run into a retailer that has no use for a kiosk,” Guiste added.
Zebra is also unveiling a new workforce solution called Workcloud Actionable Intelligence 7.0, with an AI-based analytics platform. Powered by Google Cloud, the platform has a serverless query engine and automates task assignment, action verification and data analysis. “This takes existing data sets and through the process, pulls them into the tool itself. It has machine learning and AI and layers on data, with an eight-year lifecycle,” said Guiste.
In another development aimed at optimizing internal efficiencies, Zebra is offering two new tablets for back-end and warehouse operations. The company’s rugged tablets are now available for Windows and include an AI-enabled touchscreen for improved accuracy and performance across warehouses, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and field service functions.
According to Guiste, the speed of business and changing customer demands are fueling more innovations for the modern store. “In a low-margin business, grocers have to have connectivity tools to support all of the circumstances and use cases,” he told Progressive Grocer.