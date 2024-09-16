Progressive Grocer Talks With Zebra Technologies About 3 New Retail Solutions

Zebra is offering a new kiosk system, available with two different screen sizes and orientations, to give grocers flexibility to connect with shoppers in-store.

Digital solutions provider Zebra Technologies Corp., which built its business on handheld scanners and barcode printers, continues to improve on its scanning technologies. The Lincolnshire, Ill.- based company is rolling out three new solutions that benefit retailers by improving both customer experiences and employee productivity.

As retailers, including grocers, continue to look for ways to enhance the buying journey and payment process, Zebra has designed a new kiosk system for self-checkout and assisted checkout. The modular units are available with 15-in. and 22-in. screens and feature tap-to-pay capabilities, support for all major payment terminals and a natural language voice assistant.

“It’s a very elegant solution and is customer driven. Retailers said they need kiosks for this or that at the store and don’t want another vendor. It pushed us to lean into this and what I’ve been stunned by is the variety of use cases,” Matthew Guiste, retail industry principal at Zebra, told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview. Those uses cases include touchscreen ordering for fresh food, deli items, coffee and other products, as well as search and navigation options.