EXCLUSIVE: Why Seeing Is Believing With Checkout-Free Tech

When it comes to the success of frictionless shopping at grocery stores, solutions can be looked at in different ways – literally. Tech company Grabango, for example, bases its checkout-free solutions on computer vision, compared to systems like Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology that rely on shelf sensors. Grabango recently partnered with ALDI to retrofit several stores with the technology dubbed ALDIgo and also teamed with Circle K, Chevron and 7-Eleven on deployments.

Progressive Grocer caught up with Grabango’s founder and CEO Will Glaser, who is leveraging his interest in the grocery channel and his tech background. Among other accomplishments, he is the founder of Pandora Media, which launched the first machine learning algorithm to be rolled out on a large scale in the consumer marketplace.

Progressive Grocer: Why is your checkout-free solution different and, in your opinion, a good option for today’s grocers?

Will Glaser: What we do is checkout-free shopping. The difference is that there is no line, because there is no barcode scanner. You can take something off the shelf and put it on your shopping cart or, as an alternative, you can put it in a hand-held basket, a bag you brought yourself or even your back pocket. People can get out of the store about 10 times faster, and there is no conveyor belt.

Our tech stack is different from everyone else. Amazon, a couple of major companies and a handful of other startups in this space have built essentially the same thing, which is shelf sensors that let the system know where something actually took place. None of our sensors are on the shelf and our system recognizes things by what they look like. We can understand if a can of Coke is in the Coke section or not in the Coke section, for example. All of that is easy for us.

PG: Why did you decide to get into the grocery sector?

WG: This goes back to my early adult years. My dad was a college professor and I was a Silicon Valley entrepreneur. In my 20s, we got together and said, "What’s the next project?" My dad wanted a project to show he could do what couldn’t have been done before. My response was, "I don’t want to do something no one else does. I want to do something that can be done a million times over again and profitably.” That, from some lighthearted sparring with my dad, led me to start a business that made business sense.

My first love is technology. The first place I go is, "Is it technologically possible?" and then I ask, "Does it make business sense?"

If you look at us, every one of the stores we work with, whether it’s ALDI, 7-Eleven or another chain, their stores are unchanged but the merchandise changes. That makes our market about 1,000 times bigger.