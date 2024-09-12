PHOTO GALLERY: Amazon Fresh Moves Forward With Store Openings and Remodels

It’s a new dawn for an Amazon Fresh store in Naperville, Ill., which hosted a grand reopening at 8 a.m. on Sept. 12. First unveiled in December 2020, the 35,000-square-foot location at 3116 S. Route 59 has been refreshed with a greater assortment of fresh offerings, meal solutions and everyday essentials, along with updated technologies that reflect the company’s latest capabilities.

Progressive Grocer was on hand for the event, which drew a small crowd that queued up early to get a free gift card handed out to the first 100 people in line. Customers also enjoyed giveaways such as special Naperville tote bags, fresh bananas, cups of cold brew coffee, banana plush keychains, stickers and more.

On the reopening morning, many shoppers took the handles of Amazon’s automated Dash Carts to buy groceries in a frictionless way. Grocery technology is evident in other features at this store, including an “Ask Alexa” kiosk that assists with product location and store navigation and a weigh station in the produce department that enables shoppers to enter item codes, check a product’s weight and price and print a label for faster checkout. In the self-checkout areas, Prime members can scan an in-store QR code to get exclusive benefits.