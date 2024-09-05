Save A Lot Reopens Grocery Store on Chicago’s West Side

The updated Save A Lot in West Garfield Park includes more offerings and a more contemporary and energy-efficient design. (Photo courtesy City of Chicago)
In addition to enhancing the perimeter, the operators recognized the importance of providing everyday essentials at competitive prices. “Save A Lot is known for great value in the center store, so having groceries, pet, baby and cleaning products also gives that to shoppers,” said Mayo.
Added Canfield; “We are trying to walk the balance, providing both convenience and value.”
The grocer invested in upgrades to the physical space, too. This store features new flooring, lighting, equipment, HVAC system, refrigerated cases, fixtures, signage, décor and paint, along with new landscaping out front.
The West Garfield Park location will be staffed about 20 associates, many of them who have worked for the organization before. “Our store manager has been with Save A Lot for 20 years and knows the company and lives in the community. That is the lifeblood of a store, with longevity and commitment,” noted Canfield.
The manager cut the ribbon at the Sept. 5 grand opening, in fact. At the event, the first 100 customers received a bag of products and samples, and the opening weekend festivities also include a public barbecue.
Meanwhile, Yellow Banana is working to open additional Save A Lot stores in Chicago, following other hiccups related to construction issues, equipment delays and utility glitches. Locations at 10700 South Halsted Street, 2858 East 83rd Street, 7240 South Stony Island Avenue, 7908 South Halsted Street and 4439 West 63rd Street are projected to welcome shoppers later this fall. A Save A Lot A in the Englewood neighborhood opened in mid-2023, taking over the spot of a former Whole Foods Market.
According to Canfield, the grand reopening in West Garfield Park shows how efforts can pay off to benefit local residents. “It speaks to the collective commitment of everyone on the project – the community, the city, and Save A Lot have all been supportive and our construction crew, architects and contractors all stepped in. We are excited to get it open,” he declared.
Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Yellow Banana, LLC is a retail grocery platform that owns and operates 38 stores under the Save A Lot banner across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville and Dallas metropolitan areas.
Founded in 1977, Save a Lot services more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024.