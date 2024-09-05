Save A Lot Reopens Grocery Store on Chicago’s West Side

It may be a 12,000-square-foot store, but a remodeled Save A Lot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood of Chicago maximizes every inch to bring residents fresh food and value-priced offerings. Owned and operated by Yellow Banana, the site at 420 South Pulaski Street is located in an area considered a food desert and has been in the works for around a year and a half.

“We have been meeting regularly with people in the community, including the alderman and different community organizations, and have spread the word. We are excited to showcase what we have, and we have heard from people saying, ‘Thank goodness we can shop in our neighborhood,’” said Joe Canfield, CEO of Yellow Banana, during a recent interview with Progressive Grocer.

Bill Mayo, chief development officer at parent company Save A Lot, lauded the owners and operators who have worked through various construction delays and secured funding for the city to renovate this store and five others in underserved parts of Chicago. “Joe and our team put the vision together for the remodel, putting forth the best experience we could offer. They spent a lot of time with the local community members to provide consumers with what they are looking for,” he told Progressive Grocer. “You walk in and you see a bright, beautiful clean store and produce on both sides and then walk into our Aisle of Values that highlights our own brands, and from there, go right into the meat department where we proudly still cut meat in the store every day.”

Canfield agreed that the fresh perimeter reflects the grocer’s efforts to improve access to an array of fresh, healthy and relevant products. “In produce, we have organic offerings that are new and also added grab-and-go cut fruit. The store has a selection of greens, including collard, turnip and mustard greens, and a new turkey product that was a request from community members,” he reported.