Save A Lot Reopens Grocery Store on Chicago’s West Side

Progressive Grocer talks with owner-operator and development officer about long-awaited outpost and 5 other remodeled area stores
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Save A Lot W Garfield Park
Save A Lot's revamped store on the West Side of Chicago is staffed by several longtime employees. (Photo courtesy City of Chicago)

It may be a 12,000-square-foot store, but a remodeled Save A Lot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood of Chicago maximizes every inch to bring residents fresh food and value-priced offerings. Owned and operated by Yellow Banana, the site at 420 South Pulaski Street is located in an area considered a food desert and has been in the works for around a year and a half.

“We have been meeting regularly with people in the community, including the alderman and different community organizations, and have spread the word. We are excited to showcase what we have, and we have heard from people saying, ‘Thank goodness we can shop in our neighborhood,’” said Joe Canfield, CEO of Yellow Banana, during a recent interview with Progressive Grocer. 

Bill Mayo, chief development officer at parent company Save A Lot, lauded the owners and operators who have worked through various construction delays and secured funding for the city to renovate this store and five others in underserved parts of Chicago. “Joe and our team put the vision together for the remodel, putting forth the best experience we could offer. They spent a lot of time with the local community members to provide consumers with what they are looking for,” he told Progressive Grocer. “You walk in and you see a bright, beautiful clean store and produce on both sides and then walk into our Aisle of Values that highlights our own brands, and from there, go right into the meat department where we proudly still cut meat in the store every day.”

Canfield agreed that the fresh perimeter reflects the grocer’s efforts to improve access to an array of fresh, healthy and relevant products. “In produce, we have organic offerings that are new and also added grab-and-go cut fruit. The store has a selection of greens, including collard, turnip and mustard greens, and a new turkey product that was a request from community members,” he reported.

Save A Lot West Garfield Park
The updated Save A Lot in West Garfield Park includes more offerings and a more contemporary and energy-efficient design. (Photo courtesy City of Chicago)

In addition to enhancing the perimeter, the operators recognized the importance of providing everyday essentials at competitive prices. “Save A Lot is known for great value in the center store, so having groceries, pet, baby and cleaning products also gives that to shoppers,” said Mayo.

Added Canfield; “We are trying to walk the balance, providing both convenience and value.”

The grocer invested in upgrades to the physical space, too. This store features new flooring, lighting, equipment, HVAC system, refrigerated cases, fixtures, signage, décor and paint, along with new landscaping out front.

The West Garfield Park location will be staffed about 20 associates, many of them who have worked for the organization before. “Our store manager has been with Save A Lot for 20 years and knows the company and lives in the community. That is the lifeblood of a store, with longevity and commitment,” noted Canfield.

The manager cut the ribbon at the Sept. 5 grand opening, in fact. At the event, the first 100 customers received a bag of products and samples, and the opening weekend festivities also include a public barbecue.

Meanwhile, Yellow Banana is working to open additional Save A Lot stores in Chicago, following other hiccups related to construction issues, equipment delays and utility glitches. Locations at 10700 South Halsted Street, 2858 East 83rd Street, 7240 South Stony Island Avenue, 7908 South Halsted Street and 4439 West 63rd Street are projected to welcome shoppers later this fall. A Save A Lot A in the Englewood neighborhood opened in mid-2023, taking over the spot of a former Whole Foods Market. 

According to Canfield, the grand reopening in West Garfield Park shows how efforts can pay off to benefit local residents. “It speaks to the collective commitment of everyone on the project – the community, the city, and Save A Lot have all been supportive and our construction crew, architects and contractors all stepped in. We are excited to get it open,” he declared.

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Yellow Banana, LLC is a retail grocery platform that owns and operates 38 stores under the Save A Lot banner across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville and Dallas metropolitan areas.

Founded in 1977, Save a Lot services more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company  is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024

