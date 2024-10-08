How Sam’s Club Puts Technology in Service of Its People

Thinking about technology differently has been a key ingredient in the differentiation strategy at Sam’s Club, from creating frictionless shopping opportunities to recently rolling out a completely checkout-free prototype store in Texas. Chris Nicholas, the company’s president and CEO, took the keynote stage at this week’s Groceryshop conference in Las Vegas to discuss the club retailer’s latest technology solutions, e-commerce and being able to leverage Walmart’s prowess.

Since 2016, Walmart-owned Sam’s Club has endeavored to put technology in service of people, focusing on people-led technology instead of trying to make technology fit into its operations for its own sake, Nicholas explained. “[W]e got really excited about some of the problems that members were asking us to solve, and right at the heart of that was ‘please take friction out of my life,’” he said. “And so we knew that technology would be the way to do that.”

That new prototype store in Texas, Nicholas said, is a statement of where the company wants to go in the future. Located in the Dallas/Fort Worth suburb of Grapevine, the soon-to-open location is fully digital, with customers using the company’s Scan & Go app on their smartphones to ring up their purchases as they shop.

Instead of checkout stands, the store will have an area dedicated to online-only items that shoppers can purchase on the spot to then have delivered to their home – ranging from artificial Christmas trees to Mercedes-Benz SUVs.