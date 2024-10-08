How Sam’s Club Puts Technology in Service of Its People
As for e-commerce, Nicholas explained that Sam’s Club has the benefit of being owned by Walmart – the retailer has already spent a lot of money building underlying technology platforms and supply chain technology that helps create better product flow.
“So we can offer our members unique efficiency, unique simplicity in their lives through e-commerce that the club channel can't normally do because it's such an investment that would need to be made,” Nicholas said. “So we get to keep prices low, and give them convenience too. And I would say the members really need it and want it. Our members need us to be there to serve them as they want.”
Artificial intelligence and computer vision have also been important pieces of the technology puzzle for Sam’s Club, solving problems for both its members and associates. Task automation that allows employees to spend more time serving customers is high on the list of tech-enabled efficiencies brought about by computer vision.
According to Nicholas, the retailer now employs a system that takes more than 23 million images a day of where all of the inventory is in the club, then connects to an associate's personalized device to tell them what the next task is. This year alone, that system will help take one hundred million mundane tasks off employees’ shoulders.
“[T]he reason that's important is, I won't have fewer associates, but now those associates can spend time connecting with members,” Nicholas explained. “They can help them connect on big, digitally engaged, they can help them connect with the services that we're creating. They can help do the work of e-commerce.”
