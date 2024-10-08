Could AI-Powered Employee Badges Become a Game Changer?

According to tech company Augmodo, it's spatial AI name badges can be installed in 20 minutes and are 100 times less expensive than competing inventory technologies.

What’s in a name, when it comes to worker efficiency and data collection? As it turns out, plenty. To help retailers reduce out-of-stocks and optimize associate productivity and retention, one company is focusing on AI-powered wearable name badges.

Augmodo, which developed SmartBadges for real-time inventory and task tracking, recently announced that it has raised $5.3 million in seed funding. The latest round of investments support Augmodo’s badges that are based on spatial AI technology.

Progressive Grocer recently spoke with the startup’s founder and CEO, Ross Finman, about how the augmented workforce technology can help retailers recoup lost revenue from inefficiencies and missed opportunities.

He got the idea for the business, he said, when he and his family were trying to find baby formula during the acute shortage a few years ago and found it difficult to even find such essential products in stock. “The number one pain point for parents is feeding. I was thinking, ‘Why don’t they know what’s on the shelf?'” Finman recalled.