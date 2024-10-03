Ahold Delhaize USA Adds Enhanced Audio to Retail Media Mix
According to AD Retail Media, this addition of enhanced audio is part of its Connected Store initiative, which aims to “maximize the possibilities of an integrated strategy across the fully omnichannel journey, including in-store, on-site and off-site channels.”
"Vibenomics will play a key role in adding in-store audio to their offerings for AD Retail Media advertisers," said Paul Brenner, SVP of global retail media and partnerships at Vibenomics, a Mood Media Company. "With the addition of four of Ahold Delhaize USA's local brands, Vibenomics now serves the top three pure-play grocers in the U.S."
Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.