Ahold Delhaize USA Adds Enhanced Audio to Retail Media Mix

Shoppers at Food Lion and other Ahold Delhaize USA banners will now hear enhanced audio as part of the grocer's retail media strategy.

AD Retail Media, the advertising arm of Ahold Delhaize USA, has partnered with Vibenomics to offer CPG suppliers enhanced audio solutions. Advertisers can now leverage data insights to inform their in-store audio strategies within Ahold Delhaize’s banner locations.

The technology from Vibenomics will help CPGs engage customers through personalized, real-time messaging that can be customized based on product type, daypart, demographic and more. Spots play two times per hour within Ahold Delhaize USA stores, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Co. and Stop & Shop.

