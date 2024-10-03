 Skip to main content

Ahold Delhaize USA Adds Enhanced Audio to Retail Media Mix

Partnership with Vibenomics brings new efficiencies to in-store advertising
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Richmond Hill, Georgia|United States-Aug 23 2021 :Facade of food lion supermarket located at Richmond Hill, Georgia.Food Lion is an American grocery store chain headquartered in Salisbury, NC.; Shutterstock ID 2029760192
Shoppers at Food Lion and other Ahold Delhaize USA banners will now hear enhanced audio as part of the grocer's retail media strategy.

AD Retail Media, the advertising arm of Ahold Delhaize USA, has partnered with Vibenomics to offer CPG suppliers enhanced audio solutions. Advertisers can now leverage data insights to inform their in-store audio strategies within Ahold Delhaize’s banner locations.

The technology from Vibenomics will help CPGs engage customers through personalized, real-time messaging that can be customized based on product type, daypart, demographic and more. Spots play two times per hour within Ahold Delhaize USA stores, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Co. and Stop & Shop.

[RELATED: Vibenomics and Yahoo DSP Unite to Accelerate Retail Media's Evolution]

"Enhanced audio provides even more opportunity for our partners to inspire customers during their shop," said Bobby Watts, SVP, AD Retail Media. "They also provide increased agility for our partners because of the speed to market. Through these channels, our partners can respond instantly to what customers are experiencing. For example, the channels could be leveraged to drive units by promoting cold beverages or frozen treats during a heat wave, or to promote a new product launching in stores."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

According to AD Retail Media, this addition of enhanced audio is part of its Connected Store initiative, which aims to “maximize the possibilities of an integrated strategy across the fully omnichannel journey, including in-store, on-site and off-site channels.”

"Vibenomics will play a key role in adding in-store audio to their offerings for AD Retail Media advertisers," said Paul Brenner, SVP of global retail media and partnerships at Vibenomics, a Mood Media Company. "With the addition of four of Ahold Delhaize USA's local brands, Vibenomics now serves the top three pure-play grocers in the U.S."

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds