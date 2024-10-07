H-E-B Stores Adding Digital Tap-to-Pay Service

With the availability of the technology, H-E-B customers can tap to pay with their physical cards and by using their digital wallets at cash registers, self-checkout lanes, and H-E-B brand restaurants and pharmacy locations. Initially, tap-to-pay services will not be available at H-E-B fuel pumps but will be accepted at the fuel station payment window.

“At H-E-B, we’re always exploring a broad range of technologies to enhance how customers shop and pay for products,” said Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B group VP of marketing and payments. “This has been one of the most requested services we have received from our customers and partners [associates], and we are excited to now make this popular technology available at all our H-E-B locations.”

Earlier this summer, the retailer added tap-to-pay services at its Central Market and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores across the state.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 160,000 employees serving millions of customers in more than 300 communities. The multi-format retailer operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico. With sales of $43 billion, H-E-B is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.