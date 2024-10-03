 Skip to main content

Family Dollar Can Now Accept SNAP/EBT Online Via Instacart

Collab gives shoppers greater access to essentials
With Instacart, shoppers can buy SNAP-eligible items on Family Dollar’s mobile app and storefront page, as well as at the Family Dollar storefront on the Instacart app and website.

Discount store chain Family Dollar is the latest retailer to join forces with grocery tech company Instacart to accept the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s Electronic Benefit Transfer (SNAP/EBT) payments for online orders.

“Family Dollar takes great pride in delivering quality and value on family essentials through our convenient locations across the country,” noted Larry Gatta, Family Dollar’s chief merchandising officer. “Now, through our Instacart partnership, that convenience extends even further to our customers with same-day delivery on SNAP-eligible items.”

“Instacart is committed to offering SNAP families nationwide the best online selection to shop with their benefits,” added Sarah Mastrorocco, Instacart’s VP and general manager of health. “Now, nearly 98% of SNAP households can shop for groceries and essentials on Instacart with fast, same-day delivery. By expanding our partnerships with retailers like Family Dollar, we’re making it easier for families to get what they need from their preferred stores.”

Before teaming up with Instacart, Family Dollar accepted SNAP/EBT payments from customers in person at its stores. Now, with Instacart, customers can buy SNAP-eligible items on Family Dollar’s mobile app and storefront page. Shoppers can also make SNAP/EBT payments at the Family Dollar storefront on the Instacart app and website. Instacart delivers directly to customers’ homes, bringing a new level of convenience to the Family Dollar shopping experience.

Family Dollars Stores LLC is a subsidiary of Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree, which operates 16,397 Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of May 4. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners. The grocery tech company facilitates online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. 

