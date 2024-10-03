Family Dollar Can Now Accept SNAP/EBT Online Via Instacart

Before teaming up with Instacart, Family Dollar accepted SNAP/EBT payments from customers in person at its stores. Now, with Instacart, customers can buy SNAP-eligible items on Family Dollar’s mobile app and storefront page. Shoppers can also make SNAP/EBT payments at the Family Dollar storefront on the Instacart app and website. Instacart delivers directly to customers’ homes, bringing a new level of convenience to the Family Dollar shopping experience.

Family Dollars Stores LLC is a subsidiary of Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree, which operates 16,397 Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of May 4. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners. The grocery tech company facilitates online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.