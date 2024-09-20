 Skip to main content

Forage Is Now SNAP EBT Payment Processor for Toast Digital Platform

Solution enables retailers, restaurants to better serve low-income families
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
A new integration with Forage will allow Toast customers to accept EBT Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as a payment method.

Payments company Forage has unveiled a new collaboration with Toast’s cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform designed for the food and beverage community. The new integration will allow Toast customers to accept EBT Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as a payment method. 

“At Toast, hospitality is in our DNA,” noted Omri Traub, general manager of retail at Boston-based Toast. “This means many things to us, starting with helping our restaurant and retail customers welcome all guests, including those who use EBT SNAP benefits. Along with Toast.org, our social impact arm, Toast is dedicated to enriching the food ecosystem for all. In Forage, we found a like-minded technology partner. Our combined solution lets our customers do both what’s right and what’s good for their business.”

As a USDA-approved EBT payments processor that helps retailers seamlessly accept government benefits, Forage offers flexible software development kits (SDKs) and pre-built components enabling Toast to provide a solution that allows retailers and restaurants to use the latter company’s existing technology stack, onboard with low friction and easily achieve USDA certification to accept SNAP benefits at the point of sale (POS).

“Forage is on a mission to feed low-income families, and we believe the best way we can do that is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to accept EBT SNAP,” said Ofek Lavian, CEO and co-founder of San Francisco-based Forage. “We are proud to partner with Toast retailers and restaurants and get local businesses, no matter how big or small, to provide better access to food for low-income Americans.”

“EBT customers are our VIP customers – they represent almost 15-20% of our business,” explained Musa Siddeeq, general manager and owner of Atlanta-based Halal Madina Market, where Toast and Forage launched EBT SNAP earlier this year. “It’s critical for us to be able to support and benefit them, [and] with the Toast and Forage integration, now we can. Enabling Forage on our Toast POS was seamless – almost like they are part of Toast – and both we and our customers have been pleased with being able to take EBT payments simply and discreetly.”

NGA SNAP Hearing Main Image
NGA and Feeding America recently held a congressional briefing on the necessity of maintaining SNAP Choice throughout the United States.

This past April, Forage expanded into in-store EBT payments, after having processed only online EBT since receiving USDA approval to do so in 2022. 

In related news, the National Grocers Association (NGA) and Feeding America held a congressional briefing on Sept. 17 on the necessity of maintaining SNAP Choice throughout the United States. The briefing featured expert speakers, including independent grocery retailer Carlos Castro Sr,. of Woodbridge, Va.-based Todos Supermarket; a person with lived experience on SNAP; and a food bank advisor. 

“SNAP Choice ensures families can shop with the same dignity as other customers and allows grocery stores to treat SNAP recipients like other customers at the register,” noted Stephanie Johnson, VP of government relations at Washington, D.C.-based NGA, the trade organization representing the independent sector of the food distribution industry. “This protection keeps the SNAP program efficient and effective.” 

Currently, those using SNAP benefits are able to choose the foods they want at their local grocery stores. Recent proposals in Congress would restrict what recipients can buy, which, according to NGA, risks pushing people even further into food insecurity.

This past May, independent grocer Michael Gay testified before Congress on SNAP Choice, noting that SNAP restrictions would drive up food costs and complicate a successful public assistance program with needless red tape. In February of this year, 2,500 grocers signed a letter to Congress opposing SNAP restrictions.

