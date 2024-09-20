Forage Is Now SNAP EBT Payment Processor for Toast Digital Platform

Payments company Forage has unveiled a new collaboration with Toast’s cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform designed for the food and beverage community. The new integration will allow Toast customers to accept EBT Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as a payment method.

“At Toast, hospitality is in our DNA,” noted Omri Traub, general manager of retail at Boston-based Toast. “This means many things to us, starting with helping our restaurant and retail customers welcome all guests, including those who use EBT SNAP benefits. Along with Toast.org, our social impact arm, Toast is dedicated to enriching the food ecosystem for all. In Forage, we found a like-minded technology partner. Our combined solution lets our customers do both what’s right and what’s good for their business.”

As a USDA-approved EBT payments processor that helps retailers seamlessly accept government benefits, Forage offers flexible software development kits (SDKs) and pre-built components enabling Toast to provide a solution that allows retailers and restaurants to use the latter company’s existing technology stack, onboard with low friction and easily achieve USDA certification to accept SNAP benefits at the point of sale (POS).

“Forage is on a mission to feed low-income families, and we believe the best way we can do that is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to accept EBT SNAP,” said Ofek Lavian, CEO and co-founder of San Francisco-based Forage. “We are proud to partner with Toast retailers and restaurants and get local businesses, no matter how big or small, to provide better access to food for low-income Americans.”

“EBT customers are our VIP customers – they represent almost 15-20% of our business,” explained Musa Siddeeq, general manager and owner of Atlanta-based Halal Madina Market, where Toast and Forage launched EBT SNAP earlier this year. “It’s critical for us to be able to support and benefit them, [and] with the Toast and Forage integration, now we can. Enabling Forage on our Toast POS was seamless – almost like they are part of Toast – and both we and our customers have been pleased with being able to take EBT payments simply and discreetly.”