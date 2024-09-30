DoorDash Shows How Delivery Helps SNAP Consumers Access Groceries

DoorDash has released an independent survey of SNAP consumers, "How Online Grocery Delivery with SNAP Broadens Food Access Across the U.S.," which found that grocery delivery increases access to nutritious food, saves time and makes it easier for consumers to buy affordable meals. The company has also revealed online SNAP/EBT availability at new retailers nationwide. Since SNAP launched on the DoorDash platform a year ago, more than 1.8 million consumers have added their SNAP/EBT cards to DoorDash.

According to DoorDash, 78% of surveyed SNAP recipients said that they prefer to use their benefits for grocery delivery rather than using them in-store, one in eight would skip making some of their grocery purchases if delivery weren’t an option, and 93% of consumers said that online grocery shopping helps them make time for other activities.

“I do not drive because of my disability, and public transportation in my city is challenging,” one consumer told DoorDash. “I also got sick recently, and my normal trip to the grocery store that often takes a lot of coordination, energy and time got delayed. So, knowing that DoorDash offers [the] use of SNAP benefits helped me tremendously to get food when I had many things running low, in particular healthy, fresh food, i.e. fruits and vegetables. This made my life a lot easier!”