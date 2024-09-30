DoorDash Shows How Delivery Helps SNAP Consumers Access Groceries
Additionally, 61% of consumers surveyed (almost two-thirds) said that they felt self-conscious about using SNAP benefits in-store, and 74% of consumers said that online shopping enables them to buy more fruits and vegetables without spending more on groceries overall.
Meanwhile, SNAP/EBT payment capabilities for on-demand delivery have expanded to Cub, DashMart, Food Maxx, Giant Eagle, Jerry’s County Market, Jerry’s Foods, Lucky California, Market District, Morton Williams, Save Mart, Sheetz and Shoppers. These retailers have joined several other grocers and convenience stores that offer SNAP/EBT payment capabilities on DoorDash, among them Albertsons, ALDI, Safeway and Walgreens. DoorDash now has more than 15,000 stores available for on-demand delivery with SNAP/EBT payments on the platform.
“Ending hunger takes us all doing our part,” said Eric Mitchell, president of the Washington, D.C.-based Alliance to End Hunger. “By adding more ways for people who use SNAP to access the groceries they need, DoorDash is breaking down barriers for thousands of people daily. DoorDash's research confirms what we've always known: that solutions like delivery reduce hunger, grow access and eliminate stigma. We're proud to partner with DoorDash as they continue to broaden food access.”
Based in San Francisco, technology company DoorDash connects consumers with their preferred local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe.