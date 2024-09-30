 Skip to main content

DoorDash Shows How Delivery Helps SNAP Consumers Access Groceries

Platform also expands SNAP/EBT payment capabilities at additional retailers
Bridget Goldschmidt
Since SNAP launched on the DoorDash platform a year ago, more than 1.8 million consumers have added their SNAP/EBT cards to DoorDash. 

DoorDash has released an independent survey of SNAP consumers, "How Online Grocery Delivery with SNAP Broadens Food Access Across the U.S.," which found that grocery delivery increases access to nutritious food, saves time and makes it easier for consumers to buy affordable meals. The company has also revealed online SNAP/EBT availability at new retailers nationwide. Since SNAP launched on the DoorDash platform a year ago, more than 1.8 million consumers have added their SNAP/EBT cards to DoorDash.  

According to DoorDash, 78% of surveyed SNAP recipients said that they prefer to use their benefits for grocery delivery rather than using them in-store, one in eight would skip making some of their grocery purchases if delivery weren’t an option, and 93% of consumers said that online grocery shopping helps them make time for other activities.

“I do not drive because of my disability, and public transportation in my city is challenging,” one consumer told DoorDash. “I also got sick recently, and my normal trip to the grocery store that often takes a lot of coordination, energy and time got delayed. So, knowing that DoorDash offers [the] use of SNAP benefits helped me tremendously to get food when I had many things running low, in particular healthy, fresh food, i.e. fruits and vegetables. This made my life a lot easier!” 

Additionally, 61% of consumers surveyed (almost two-thirds) said that they felt self-conscious about using SNAP benefits in-store, and 74% of consumers said that online shopping enables them to buy more fruits and vegetables without spending more on groceries overall.

Meanwhile, SNAP/EBT payment capabilities for on-demand delivery have expanded to Cub, DashMart, Food Maxx, Giant Eagle, Jerry’s County Market, Jerry’s Foods, Lucky California, Market District, Morton Williams, Save Mart, Sheetz and Shoppers. These retailers have joined several other grocers and convenience stores that offer SNAP/EBT payment capabilities on DoorDash, among them Albertsons, ALDI, Safeway and Walgreens. DoorDash now has more than 15,000 stores available for on-demand delivery with SNAP/EBT payments on the platform.

“Ending hunger takes us all doing our part,” said Eric Mitchell, president of the Washington, D.C.-based Alliance to End Hunger. “By adding more ways for people who use SNAP to access the groceries they need, DoorDash is breaking down barriers for thousands of people daily. DoorDash's research confirms what we've always known: that solutions like delivery reduce hunger, grow access and eliminate stigma. We're proud to partner with DoorDash as they continue to broaden food access.” 

Based in San Francisco, technology company DoorDash connects consumers with their preferred local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe.

