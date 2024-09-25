USDA Shares Its Take on Online Grocery Habits
As with other research studies, the ERS report found some demographic differences in the propensity to shop online for food and other essentials. Compared to a base group of shoppers between the ages of 15 and 24, those over the age of 55 were 16% less likely to embrace e-grocery. “This difference was quite large relative to the overall online grocery shopping prevalence rate of 19.3%. The difference was 83% (16.2% ÷ 19.3%),” the researchers wrote.
Men were four percentage points less likely than women to report buying groceries online. The report revealed no “statistically significant” differences in the likelihood of digital grocery shopping between non-Hispanic white shoppers and Hispanic shoppers, but people who identify as non-Hispanic Black and part of another non-Hispanic race were four percentage points and six percentage points less likely to report buying groceries online, respectively.
The report concluded by sharing the implications as online grocery shopping has increased. The researchers noted, for example, that online shopping can boost access to healthy food and therefore affect food and nutrition security.
The full “Who Shops for Groceries Online?” report is available online.