USDA Shares Its Take on Online Grocery Habits

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is out with a new report on online grocery shopping. Compiled by USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS), the paper affirms the marketplace shift in purchasing groceries digitally in the wake of the pandemic that reshaped many behaviors.

According to ERS, the main reason for buying through the digital channel is to save time. More than 40% of consumers cited time constraints when opting for this method, while just 10.6% cited convenience. Just over 7% of shoppers reported that a lack of access, such as transportation limitations or childcare issues, spurred them to buy groceries online.

On the flip side, researchers also sought to determine any barriers to online grocery shopping. Of those who don’t engage digitally, 47.4% said they like to be able to see and touch products in person. A much lower cohort said they don’t have access to technology to place orders (5.2%) or don’t want to pay higher prices online (4.3%).