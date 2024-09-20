Instacart Becomes 1st Private Company to Join Global Food Institute’s Leadership Council

Instacart continues its efforts to enhance food access and equity. This week, the grocery tech company revealed that it is joining the leadership council of the Global Food Institute (GFI).

The GFI at George Washington University was founded in 2023 by famed chef and humanitarian José Andrés. The group’s leadership council comprises a variety of organizations and leaders working to advance sustainable and equitable food systems; in addition to Instacart, the other new member is The Rockefeller Foundation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Instacart and The Rockefeller Foundation to our leadership council,” said Stacy Dean, Carbonell family executive director at GFI. “Their commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to transform the global food landscape. The participation of a leading multinational grocery technology company and a preeminent global philanthropic organization in the work of GFI is a testament to the importance of our mission and to their belief in GW as a partner.”