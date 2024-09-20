Instacart Becomes 1st Private Company to Join Global Food Institute’s Leadership Council
Dani Dudeck, chief corporate affairs officer at Instacart, said that the organization is honored to be the first private-sector company to join the council. “We believe that bridging the gap between nutrition and health requires ambitious, collaborative action. By working with GFI and other partners on the council, we’ll drive research [and] innovation and shape policies that build more sustainable and equitable food systems. Together, we’re committed to using the power of technology and public-private partnerships to ensure every person, in every community, has access to the food they need to nourish their families,” noted Dudeck.
This program builds on Instacart’s other recent initiatives centered on food as medicine and food access. In August, the company teamed up with Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) to connect families with more than 5 million servings of fruits and vegetables. Also in August, Instacart and Walgreens revealed that they’re teaming up to offer SNAP/EBT payments at more than 7,500 Walgreens stores across the United States.
San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners. The grocery tech company facilitates online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.