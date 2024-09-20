 Skip to main content

Instacart Becomes 1st Private Company to Join Global Food Institute’s Leadership Council

Group formed by Chef José Andrés at George Washington University works to build equitable food systems
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Instacart and Rockefeller
Instacart was invited to be part of the Global Food Institute's leadership council.

Instacart continues its efforts to enhance food access and equity. This week, the grocery tech company revealed that it is joining the leadership council of the Global Food Institute (GFI).

The GFI at George Washington University was founded in 2023 by famed chef and humanitarian José Andrés. The group’s leadership council comprises a variety of organizations and leaders working to advance sustainable and equitable food systems; in addition to Instacart, the other new member is The Rockefeller Foundation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Instacart and The Rockefeller Foundation to our leadership council,” said Stacy Dean, Carbonell family executive director at GFI. “Their commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to transform the global food landscape. The participation of a leading multinational grocery technology company and a preeminent global philanthropic organization in the work of GFI is a testament to the importance of our mission and to their belief in GW as a partner.”

Dani Dudeck, chief corporate affairs officer at Instacart, said that the organization is honored to be the first private-sector company to join the council. “We believe that bridging the gap between nutrition and health requires ambitious, collaborative action. By working with GFI and other partners on the council, we’ll drive research [and] innovation and shape policies that build more sustainable and equitable food systems. Together, we’re committed to using the power of technology and public-private partnerships to ensure every person, in every community, has access to the food they need to nourish their families,” noted Dudeck.

This program builds on Instacart’s other recent initiatives centered on food as medicine and food access. In August, the company teamed up with Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) to connect families with more than 5 million servings of fruits and vegetables.  Also in August, Instacart and Walgreens revealed that they’re teaming up to offer SNAP/EBT payments at more than 7,500 Walgreens stores across the United States.

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners. The grocery tech company facilitates online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. 

 

