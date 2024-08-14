Instacart Broadens Efforts With Partnership for a Healthier America

Participants in the Good Food at Home program provided feedback on their experiences. According to Instacart, an overwhelming 85% of respondents said that the funds allowed them to buy more fruits and vegetables than they can usually afford and, as a result, 59% say they ate such items more often. Additionally, 88% reported that they liked the convenience of online shopping.

Moving forward, Instacart and PHA are expanding the program to three more cities: Chicago; New Orleans; and Wichita, Kan. Other cities are expected to be added later this year.

"Instacart is breaking down barriers to food access by empowering 98% of households to get fresh and nutritious food delivered from the local grocers they know and love," said Dani Dudeck, chief corporate affairs officer at Instacart. "Through our partnership with PHA on the Good Food at Home program, we've seen the clear and lasting impact of Instacart Health Fresh Funds on improving food security and encouraging healthy eating habits. By expanding to more cities this year, we're not just transforming access; we're empowering families to make more informed, healthier choices that will benefit them well into the future."

Echoed Noreen Springstead, president and CEO of PHA: "Too many families in America don't have access to the fresh, nutritious foods that we know contribute to better health. Through our partnership with Instacart, not only are we able to get that nutritious food directly into the hands of families who need it most, but we've also proven that we're empowering healthier habits over the long term.”

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners. The grocery tech company facilitates online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.