 Skip to main content

Instacart Broadens Efforts With Partnership for a Healthier America

Groups add more cities to their program that provides produce credits and Instacart+ membership
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Instacart PHA customer
Instacart and the Partnership for a Healthier America hit a milestone of connecting families with five million servings of fruits and vegetables.

It’s been a busy month for Instacart, which recently published its second quarter financial results showing 10% year-over-year growth and announced new partnerships with ALDI, Walgreens, Ibotta and Chase. This week, the grocery tech company provided an update on its work with Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA).

The organizations reported that their joint work has helped connect families with more than five million servings of fruits and vegetables. That milestone was reached after Instacart and PHA committed to serving underserved communities as part of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in 2022.

In addition to hitting that notable number, Instacart and PHA shared that their Good Food at Home program that launched in Denver; Englewood, N.J.; Milwaukee; and Washington, D.C. has provided more than 1,100 families with $60 in monthly produce credits for three months, along with an Instacart+ membership. Through that membership, users can buy fresh fruits and vegetables online with free delivery.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Participants in the Good Food at Home program provided feedback on their experiences. According to Instacart, an overwhelming 85% of respondents said that the funds allowed them to buy more fruits and vegetables than they can usually afford and, as a result, 59% say they ate such items more often. Additionally, 88% reported that they liked the convenience of online shopping. 

Moving forward, Instacart and PHA are expanding the program to three more cities: Chicago; New Orleans; and Wichita, Kan. Other cities are expected to be added later this year.

"Instacart is breaking down barriers to food access by empowering 98% of households to get fresh and nutritious food delivered from the local grocers they know and love," said Dani Dudeck, chief corporate affairs officer at Instacart. "Through our partnership with PHA on the Good Food at Home program, we've seen the clear and lasting impact of Instacart Health Fresh Funds on improving food security and encouraging healthy eating habits. By expanding to more cities this year, we're not just transforming access; we're empowering families to make more informed, healthier choices that will benefit them well into the future."

Echoed Noreen Springstead, president and CEO of PHA: "Too many families in America don't have access to the fresh, nutritious foods that we know contribute to better health. Through our partnership with Instacart, not only are we able to get that nutritious food directly into the hands of families who need it most, but we've also proven that we're empowering healthier habits over the long term.”

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners. The grocery tech company facilitates online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds