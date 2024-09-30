 Skip to main content

United Supermarkets Partners on New Health Care Benefit

Customers using InComm Healthcare can now make qualifying purchases with benefits card
Emily Crowe
United Supermarkets
Texas-based United Supermarkets has a new partnership with InComm Healthcare.

United Supermarkets is now making it easier for certain customers to purchase nutritious foods, over-the-counter medications and wellness products. Through a new partnership, United Supermarkets shoppers who receive benefits through InComm Healthcare can now use their plan-sponsored funds to purchase eligible items at the food retailer’s banner stores throughout Texas and New Mexico.

"Through this collaboration with InComm Healthcare, our guests at United Supermarkets stores can now conveniently apply their supplemental benefit funds towards a range of qualifying food and wellness products to help support their health and nutritional needs," said Tony Crumpton, chief merchandising officer at The United Family. "This partnership is another step towards ensuring that individuals in our communities have access to the essentials for maintaining a wellness-focused lifestyle."

InComm Healthcare's Dual Network Benefit Card is already accepted at other Albertsons Cos. stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME and Shaw's. Cardholders can use the benefit funds to make purchases that align with the health plan's program requirements, including select over-the-counter medicines, wellness items, groceries and more.

"Health plans strive to make their members' benefits as easy to manage and seamless to redeem as possible, and our role is to support that goal with a widespread retail network," said Dave Etling, SVP and general manager at InComm Healthcare. "Partnering with United Supermarkets is an excellent opportunity to ensure more people across the Southwest region can use their benefit cards at grocery stores located conveniently within their communities."

In its 108th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, Texas, The United Family currently operates 99 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services, and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos. Inc. The Boise, Idaho-based company is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

