United Supermarkets Partners on New Health Care Benefit

United Supermarkets is now making it easier for certain customers to purchase nutritious foods, over-the-counter medications and wellness products. Through a new partnership, United Supermarkets shoppers who receive benefits through InComm Healthcare can now use their plan-sponsored funds to purchase eligible items at the food retailer’s banner stores throughout Texas and New Mexico.

"Through this collaboration with InComm Healthcare, our guests at United Supermarkets stores can now conveniently apply their supplemental benefit funds towards a range of qualifying food and wellness products to help support their health and nutritional needs," said Tony Crumpton, chief merchandising officer at The United Family. "This partnership is another step towards ensuring that individuals in our communities have access to the essentials for maintaining a wellness-focused lifestyle."

InComm Healthcare's Dual Network Benefit Card is already accepted at other Albertsons Cos. stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME and Shaw's. Cardholders can use the benefit funds to make purchases that align with the health plan's program requirements, including select over-the-counter medicines, wellness items, groceries and more.