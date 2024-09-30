United Supermarkets Partners on New Health Care Benefit
"Health plans strive to make their members' benefits as easy to manage and seamless to redeem as possible, and our role is to support that goal with a widespread retail network," said Dave Etling, SVP and general manager at InComm Healthcare. "Partnering with United Supermarkets is an excellent opportunity to ensure more people across the Southwest region can use their benefit cards at grocery stores located conveniently within their communities."
In its 108th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, Texas, The United Family currently operates 99 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services, and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos. Inc. The Boise, Idaho-based company is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.