Albertsons Joins Synchrony’s CareCredit Network

Move represents 1st adoption by major grocery store chain
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
CareCredit cardholders can now use their card at most Albertsons Cos. stores for certain health-and wellness-items.

Albertsons Cos. will now accept the CareCredit health-and-wellness credit card from consumer financial services company Synchrony at nearly 2,200 of the grocery store chain’s locations, including stores operating under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Acme, Shaw’s and Jewel-Osco banners. This marks the first time a major supermarket operator has joined the CareCredit network. 

“At Synchrony, we know our families’ health and wellness is not just pursued at the doctor’s office, but is also found at our local grocery store,” noted Beto Casellas, EVP and CEO of health and wellness at Stamford, Conn.-based Synchrony. “By expanding the CareCredit network through this new offering with Albertsons Cos., we are helping to ensure that consumers have more options to pay for their health-and-wellness products in a way that’s convenient for them.”

CareCredit cardholders can now use their card at most Albertsons Cos. stores for certain health-and wellness-items, including pharmacy (prescriptions, deductibles); qualified over-the-counter health products (first aid, vitamins, cold and allergy medications); select personal care (oral care, ear and eye care, hygiene); select beauty and hair care; select pet food and supplies; and qualified baby essentials (diapers, formula).

“At Albertsons Cos., we are continually broadening our relationships to ensure our customers have more options, flexibility and convenient ways to access prescriptions; personal, pet and baby care essentials; over-the-counter products; and other necessary items,” said Irina Pelphrey, Albertsons’ group VP of health. “Through our collaboration with CareCredit, cardholders can now shop at their preferred local Albertsons Cos. grocery store for the products they need on their health-and-wellness journey.”

In June 2023, Synchrony revealed the expansion of its financing programs across the wellness industry, enabling CareCredit cardholders to use CareCredit to pay for such preventive care and services as nutrition and weight loss programs, holistic and lifestyle care like acupuncture, chiropractic care, and counseling at locations in the CareCredit network.  

“Synchrony is committed to providing our cardholders with a robust set of locations to use the CareCredit credit card to advance their health and wellness, and we are excited to partner with Albertsons Cos., a leading food and drug retailer in our communities,” observed Erin Gadhavi, Synchrony’s SVP and general manager of wellness. “As we look for ways to expand the utility of our card, we look forward to bringing on the reach of Albertsons Cos.’ pharmacies and stores as a valuable addition to the CareCredit network.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies in 34 states, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

