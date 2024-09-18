Albertsons Joins Synchrony’s CareCredit Network
“At Albertsons Cos., we are continually broadening our relationships to ensure our customers have more options, flexibility and convenient ways to access prescriptions; personal, pet and baby care essentials; over-the-counter products; and other necessary items,” said Irina Pelphrey, Albertsons’ group VP of health. “Through our collaboration with CareCredit, cardholders can now shop at their preferred local Albertsons Cos. grocery store for the products they need on their health-and-wellness journey.”
In June 2023, Synchrony revealed the expansion of its financing programs across the wellness industry, enabling CareCredit cardholders to use CareCredit to pay for such preventive care and services as nutrition and weight loss programs, holistic and lifestyle care like acupuncture, chiropractic care, and counseling at locations in the CareCredit network.
“Synchrony is committed to providing our cardholders with a robust set of locations to use the CareCredit credit card to advance their health and wellness, and we are excited to partner with Albertsons Cos., a leading food and drug retailer in our communities,” observed Erin Gadhavi, Synchrony’s SVP and general manager of wellness. “As we look for ways to expand the utility of our card, we look forward to bringing on the reach of Albertsons Cos.’ pharmacies and stores as a valuable addition to the CareCredit network.”
Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies in 34 states, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.