Albertsons Joins Synchrony’s CareCredit Network

CareCredit cardholders can now use their card at most Albertsons Cos. stores for certain health-and wellness-items.

Albertsons Cos. will now accept the CareCredit health-and-wellness credit card from consumer financial services company Synchrony at nearly 2,200 of the grocery store chain’s locations, including stores operating under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Acme, Shaw’s and Jewel-Osco banners. This marks the first time a major supermarket operator has joined the CareCredit network.

“At Synchrony, we know our families’ health and wellness is not just pursued at the doctor’s office, but is also found at our local grocery store,” noted Beto Casellas, EVP and CEO of health and wellness at Stamford, Conn.-based Synchrony. “By expanding the CareCredit network through this new offering with Albertsons Cos., we are helping to ensure that consumers have more options to pay for their health-and-wellness products in a way that’s convenient for them.”

CareCredit cardholders can now use their card at most Albertsons Cos. stores for certain health-and wellness-items, including pharmacy (prescriptions, deductibles); qualified over-the-counter health products (first aid, vitamins, cold and allergy medications); select personal care (oral care, ear and eye care, hygiene); select beauty and hair care; select pet food and supplies; and qualified baby essentials (diapers, formula).