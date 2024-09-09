Hannaford Pharmacy Launches Elder Fraud Program Across Maine

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, AARP Maine and the Maine Council for Elder Abuse Prevention are launching an Elder Fraud Program at Hannaford pharmacies across Maine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine recently revealed an innovative elder fraud awareness program that will use the inherent relationships of pharmacists and their customers to reach older Mainers. The Maine Rx Elder Fraud Program is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Attorney’s Office, AARP Maine and the Maine Council for Elder Abuse Prevention.

The program, which is designed to educate Mainers on common signs of scams and how to report elder fraud, will begin at Hannaford Supermarkets’ 60 in-store pharmacies across Maine. Informational brochures will be attached to prescription bags for distribution to Hannaford pharmacy customers.

“We recognize older individuals, as well as their caretakers, make up a large portion of our customer base, and that we are uniquely positioned to help reach this audience directly through our pharmacy services as a trusted source for health and safety information,” said Sara Lane, manager of pharmacy clinical services, Hannaford Supermarkets. “We are always looking for opportunities to make a positive impact in the communities we serve, and by making this information available to our pharmacy customers in all corners of our state, our goal is to help reduce the number of elder fraud incidents in Maine.”