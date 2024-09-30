Walmart's E-Grocery Attracts Higher-Income Shoppers

Walmart’s efforts to widen its e-footprint among more demographics is paying off, new data shows. According to the latest report on grocery purchase patterns in the United States from Brick Meets Click and Mercatus, the retail behemoth is growing sales among more affluent shoppers and that segment played an key role in driving Walmart’s performance during the first half of its fiscal year.

While Walmart’s main customer base comprises more lower income households than its competitors, sales from households with more than $200,000 in annual income hit 8% during the first six months of its year. That is almost five times faster than the 4% year-over-year growth for its overall monthly active user audience.

“Walmart’s growth in households making $200,000+ per year shows that the ‘flight to value’ has even affected how this income group shops for groceries,” observed David Bishop, partner at Brick Meets Click. “Affluent households that shop online for groceries at Walmart spend 1.5 times more each month than households in the lowest income bracket, making them a very attractive customer segment to target and win over.”