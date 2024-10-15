Stop & Shop’s 3-Point Plan Makes Groceries More Affordable in Rhode Island
Third, Stop & Shop is eliminating its 10-cent paper bag fee at all stores across the state, making them once again free for Rhode Island shoppers.
“Today, we are announcing a significant investment in our Rhode Island Stop & Shop stores that will deliver a better shopping experience and bring more value to our local customers,” said Roger Wheeler, president of Stop & Shop. “We have been listening to our customers – and we have heard you. That is why we’re making it possible to buy more groceries for your family, at a lower cost, at every one of our stores in Rhode Island. We’re also investing in more store remodels, like our newly refreshed location in Richmond, which will be complete later this month. We’re going to continue to listen to your feedback and will, over time, make even more changes across all areas of the store.”
These moves in Rhode Island follow parent company Ahold Delhaize’s multi-year strategy to improve the customer experience through price investments, store remodels and a focus on in-store service. In May, Progressive Grocer spoke with JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA, about this strategy. “What matters most for us is that the customer has a better experience and we're giving him or her a better outcome based off their shopping trip,” he said. “That's what really matters to us.”
Employing 54,000 associates, Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that operates stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company's brands are Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Peapod, and Retail Business Services. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.