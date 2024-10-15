 Skip to main content

Stop & Shop’s 3-Point Plan Makes Groceries More Affordable in Rhode Island

Among other efforts, grocer will install in-store kiosks to make it easier for customers to redeem digital coupons
Marian Zboraj
Stop & Shop’s efforts in Rhode Island aim to deliver more value to its customers through lower everyday pricing and strong promotions, which it expects to continue to roll out over the next several years.

Stop & Shop has unveiled a three-point plan to make groceries more affordable at all of its 25 stores in Rhode Island.

First, the retailer is lowering everyday prices of 3,500 groceries at each store. Items include national- and private-brand products across nearly every department. Shoppers can easily spot the price reductions in store through yellow tags highlighting the new versus old pricing. 

Second, the regional grocer is installing new Savings Kiosks/Stations, which provide customers with digital coupons, printed in-store or delivered to their phone, every time they shop. Customers simply scan their GO Rewards loyalty card or enter their phone number to instantly activate all digital coupons associated with their account. The Savings Station also automatically activates customers’ personal offers, which are relevant deals just for them based on items they buy most. According to the company, Stop & Shop is the first grocery retailer in Rhode Island to make digital coupons more accessible to all customers. The state-wide installment is part of a larger effort to launch these kiosks brand-wide by early next year.

Third, Stop & Shop is eliminating its 10-cent paper bag fee at all stores across the state, making them once again free for Rhode Island shoppers.

“Today, we are announcing a significant investment in our Rhode Island Stop & Shop stores that will deliver a better shopping experience and bring more value to our local customers,” said Roger Wheeler, president of Stop & Shop. “We have been listening to our customers – and we have heard you. That is why we’re making it possible to buy more groceries for your family, at a lower cost, at every one of our stores in Rhode Island. We’re also investing in more store remodels, like our newly refreshed location in Richmond, which will be complete later this month. We’re going to continue to listen to your feedback and will, over time, make even more changes across all areas of the store.”

These moves in Rhode Island follow parent company Ahold Delhaize’s multi-year strategy to improve the customer experience through price investments, store remodels and a focus on in-store service. In May, Progressive Grocer spoke with JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA, about this strategy. “What matters most for us is that the customer has a better experience and we're giving him or her a better outcome based off their shopping trip,” he said. “That's what really matters to us.”

Employing 54,000 associates, Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that operates stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company's brands are Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Peapod, and Retail Business Services. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

