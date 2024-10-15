Stop & Shop’s 3-Point Plan Makes Groceries More Affordable in Rhode Island

Stop & Shop’s efforts in Rhode Island aim to deliver more value to its customers through lower everyday pricing and strong promotions, which it expects to continue to roll out over the next several years.

Stop & Shop has unveiled a three-point plan to make groceries more affordable at all of its 25 stores in Rhode Island.

First, the retailer is lowering everyday prices of 3,500 groceries at each store. Items include national- and private-brand products across nearly every department. Shoppers can easily spot the price reductions in store through yellow tags highlighting the new versus old pricing.

Second, the regional grocer is installing new Savings Kiosks/Stations, which provide customers with digital coupons, printed in-store or delivered to their phone, every time they shop. Customers simply scan their GO Rewards loyalty card or enter their phone number to instantly activate all digital coupons associated with their account. The Savings Station also automatically activates customers’ personal offers, which are relevant deals just for them based on items they buy most. According to the company, Stop & Shop is the first grocery retailer in Rhode Island to make digital coupons more accessible to all customers. The state-wide installment is part of a larger effort to launch these kiosks brand-wide by early next year.