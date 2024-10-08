 Skip to main content

Save A Lot to Offer Automated, Low-Price Delivery in NYC

Grocer partners with Fabric and Uber Eats on Brooklyn effort
Starting this month, Save A Lot's new Brooklyn, N.Y., MFC will employ Fabric’s high-density, high-throughput cube-based robotic storage system to automate grocery delivery fulfillment operations. (Image Credit: Dan Powell)

Marking its first venture into on-demand, online grocery delivery warehouses, discount grocery chain Save A Lot has teamed with Fabric, a provider of advanced fulfillment automation solutions, to open a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based micro-fulfillment center (MFC). The collaboration combines Fabric’s automation with Save A Lot’s affordable grocery essentials to enhance convenience for price-conscious consumers.

This effort is part of a larger expansion that includes a move into New York City to offer more last-mile delivery options. Orders placed from the Brooklyn online storefront on the Uber Eats app will be delivered to doorsteps by Uber couriers, bolstering Save A Lot’s existing partnership with Uber.

“At Uber, we know consumers are looking for fast delivery options for fresh, affordable grocery essentials, so we’re pleased to be partnering with both Save A Lot and Fabric, who continue to innovate in the space,” noted Nathan Bernheim, head of enterprise sales for grocery and retail at San Francisco-based Uber. “Together, we can bring essential items to communities that need them in entirely new ways.”

[RELATED: Save A Lot Adds Uber Eats Delivery Option]

Starting this month, the new Brooklyn MFC will employ Fabric’s high-density, high-throughput cube-based robotic storage system to automate grocery delivery fulfillment operations, with deliveries powered by Uber throughout the New York City borough. While large grocery orders normally take up to two hours to fulfill, Fabric assembles 50-item orders in only 6-8 minutes, enabling 30-minute pickup and delivery windows. According to Fabric and Save A Lot, this model could revolutionize “free” 30-minute pickup and delivery by combining the affordability of discount grocers with advanced low-cost automation, resulting in better economics than traditional brick-and-mortar grocery stores.

“At Save A Lot, we’re committed to keeping prices low and making sure our customers have access to the essentials, especially as inflation continues to affect household budgets,” noted Bill Mayo, Save A Lot’s COO. “Our partnership with Fabric and expansion into micro-fulfillment will streamline operations and allow us to offer accessibility to consumers wherever they are, at competitive prices. We’re excited to bring this affordable, convenient shopping experience to the New York market.”

“Our partnership with Save A Lot uses advanced automation to tackle one of today's biggest challenges—rising consumer prices,” added Curt Avallone, co-CEO of Fabric, which has its headquarters in Tel Aviv as well as a main office in New York. “Our micro-fulfillment technology improves efficiency across the supply chain, helping retailers address the broader operational needs while delivering an exceptional customer experience. We’re proud to support the mission to make quality, affordable groceries more accessible.” 

The MFC is a crucial component of Save A Lot’s strategy to optimize fulfillment and maintain low prices, ensuring efficiency and affordability for all consumers.

As the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has about 750 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company  is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024

