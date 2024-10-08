Save A Lot to Offer Automated, Low-Price Delivery in NYC

Marking its first venture into on-demand, online grocery delivery warehouses, discount grocery chain Save A Lot has teamed with Fabric, a provider of advanced fulfillment automation solutions, to open a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based micro-fulfillment center (MFC). The collaboration combines Fabric’s automation with Save A Lot’s affordable grocery essentials to enhance convenience for price-conscious consumers.

This effort is part of a larger expansion that includes a move into New York City to offer more last-mile delivery options. Orders placed from the Brooklyn online storefront on the Uber Eats app will be delivered to doorsteps by Uber couriers, bolstering Save A Lot’s existing partnership with Uber.

“At Uber, we know consumers are looking for fast delivery options for fresh, affordable grocery essentials, so we’re pleased to be partnering with both Save A Lot and Fabric, who continue to innovate in the space,” noted Nathan Bernheim, head of enterprise sales for grocery and retail at San Francisco-based Uber. “Together, we can bring essential items to communities that need them in entirely new ways.”

Starting this month, the new Brooklyn MFC will employ Fabric’s high-density, high-throughput cube-based robotic storage system to automate grocery delivery fulfillment operations, with deliveries powered by Uber throughout the New York City borough. While large grocery orders normally take up to two hours to fulfill, Fabric assembles 50-item orders in only 6-8 minutes, enabling 30-minute pickup and delivery windows. According to Fabric and Save A Lot, this model could revolutionize “free” 30-minute pickup and delivery by combining the affordability of discount grocers with advanced low-cost automation, resulting in better economics than traditional brick-and-mortar grocery stores.