Save A Lot to Offer Automated, Low-Price Delivery in NYC
“At Save A Lot, we’re committed to keeping prices low and making sure our customers have access to the essentials, especially as inflation continues to affect household budgets,” noted Bill Mayo, Save A Lot’s COO. “Our partnership with Fabric and expansion into micro-fulfillment will streamline operations and allow us to offer accessibility to consumers wherever they are, at competitive prices. We’re excited to bring this affordable, convenient shopping experience to the New York market.”
“Our partnership with Save A Lot uses advanced automation to tackle one of today's biggest challenges—rising consumer prices,” added Curt Avallone, co-CEO of Fabric, which has its headquarters in Tel Aviv as well as a main office in New York. “Our micro-fulfillment technology improves efficiency across the supply chain, helping retailers address the broader operational needs while delivering an exceptional customer experience. We’re proud to support the mission to make quality, affordable groceries more accessible.”
The MFC is a crucial component of Save A Lot’s strategy to optimize fulfillment and maintain low prices, ensuring efficiency and affordability for all consumers.
As the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has about 750 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024.