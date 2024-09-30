EXCLUSIVE: Membership and More at Misfits Market
PG: How much does consumer (user) input have to do with your product assortment, or the way you deliver product, or anything else?
AR: We conduct a ton of user surveys, and it would be shocking to you, if you look at how much user data that we have. There’s a few different buckets of it, there’s indirect and direct. What I mean by that is, the direct is we’re asking customers things like, what do you not see on the website that you’d like to see? And on the website, there’s some pop-ups that will pop up from the bottom and ask you, “Are we missing anything?” We collect that information directly from customers, and that’s going to our category managers. … The other week, we were looking at dairy and saying: “Hey, a lot of people are picking Lactaid milk, because we don’t offer that, so let’s go figure that out.” That’s directly from customers.
Then there’s the indirect customer data – we actually collect even more of that – and that’s looking at customer behavior. We’re looking at search trends. How many people are searching for Lactaid milk in the search bar, how many people are searching for other brands that we don’t carry in the search bar? We have all of that data, and we’re making purchasing decisions and expansion decisions based off that data.
We’re also looking at periodic surveys that we take. We do quarterly surveys that we send out to our active customer base, and we pull that data in, so all of that information helps drive assortment expansion decisions, and our category managers look at that pretty much every single week.
PG: What plans do you have with regard to Odds & Ends and any private label innovation or expansion?
AR: We’ve been hard at work on the private label side of the house, and it is a big investment area for us over the next couple of years. The reason we are so excited about it is twofold. One is we believe that through private label, we’re going to be able to offer even more value to customers. We’re going to develop products that are very high quality, that we can offer at better price points than the mainstream brand competitors. We’re doing a lot of new things with private label development as well. A lot of our new private label items are upcycled, so there’s some component of the manufacturing process where we’re going in and essentially getting a waste stream in the food manufacturing process and using that to create our own product.
For example, [snack brand] Pipcorn and Misfits have partnered, and we have a co-branded private label item, upcycled onion twists. They’re absolutely delicious. I highly recommend them. We found that during [Pipcorn’s] manufacturing process, they have certain wasted products when it comes to these upcycled twists. We essentially created a new item and co-branded it with them – part Odds & Ends, part Pipcorn.
We see a ton of opportunities with these sustainability-forward, upcycled private label items. … We’re creating new products that didn't exist in the market before, and we’re seeing a ton of excitement and momentum from customers around those. Then, of course, there’s traditional private label, where we’re just going be able to create a super high-quality peanut butter that is a better deal than some of the other brands you’d buy. So we’re doing both [of] those [kinds of products] for private label.
Today we have close to 100 private label items across the assortment. There’s another 70 that we’re currently developing as well. We [just] launched our own private label Odds & Ends fresh pasta SKUs. These aren’t like pastas you’d find in the pantry section. These are fresh pasta SKUs. We partnered with a family-owned and -operated pasta manufacturer in New Jersey. We ended up actually creating a couple of ravioli SKUs and a fettuccine SKU, so these are all brand-new items just launched recently.
Also, we partnered with a private label cheese supplier that had a whole order canceled on them for pecorino. It was massive, and we were able to incorporate that into two of the new raviolis. So not only are we getting to work with a family-owned and -operated pasta company, but there’s the upcycle and rescue component – those are opportunities for us. It sounds weird, and I don’t say it often, but we get to play that Superman role a little bit, right?
PG: And, in the process, live your company’s values.
AR: Yes, it’s been really nice to see.
PG: Is there anything else you want to add?
AR: There’s an organization called Sharing Excess. They’re originally Philadelphia based. They’ve expanded quite a bit across country, but they help redistribute fresh produce to food banks and to a lot of other food insecurity organizations in cities that they launch in. We’ve had a partnership with them for multiple years now, and we [recently] announced a significant expansion in that partnership. We gave a $200,000 grant to sharing access to help them launch and expand in Hunts Point [in the New York City borough of The Bronx], which is a huge food hub. There’s a tremendous amount of waste that happens at various transit points coming out of Hunts Point. What Sharing Access is doing with that $200,000 grant is they’re taking food that would have gone to waste out of these hubs. They’re then redistributing it to organizations all across New York City and communities in New York City that need access to that food.
We did a huge kickoff event in The Bronx, in Co-Op City. I think it’s going to be one of the most impactful partnerships to date that we’ve done like this. That grant is going to support distribution of over 10 million pounds of rescued nutritious food that is going to communities, all because, for us, food waste and food access are linked, and Sharing Excess has attacked it from the nonprofit side of the house. It’s an organization we have known and respected for a very long time. The founder, Evan [Ehlers], and I have been talking for four years. We’ve partnered with them in small ways and donated food here and there, but this is a significantly larger way for us to make an impact together.