EXCLUSIVE: Membership and More at Misfits Market

PG: If you don’t mind me asking, how are you able to offer these additional savings, because you’re already offering products at a discount? How do you make profit off that?

AR: it’s a very valid question. There’s two parts to the model. One is, we are basically taking the dollars we get from the membership fee, and we’re reinvesting it in the customer experience. So when someone’s paying us that $69 up front, we’re taking that $69 and essentially reinvesting it in lower shipping fees, better prices on those products. That’s a big part of what’s enabling us to do it, is the customer is giving us those fees up front, and then we’re giving them back a better deal on every order. That’s a huge part of it.

The other part is something that I think the case for most successful membership models, but customer ordering behavior also changes. Customers tend to order more when they’re paying for membership, because they feel like since they’re paying upfront for us, they might as well use it. You see this in the Costco model, with Amazon Prime – a lot of the really successful retail memberships – and so when customers order more, it actually makes sense for us as a business to give back more discounts per order, as long as the net order amount is more over the course of a year. How the math works for M+ is we give back a portion of the fee, and then we’re hoping for incremental order frequency or customer retention, which helps us, even if it’s at a slightly lower cost profile.

[RELATED: Target Launching Paid Membership Program]

What’s critical for our model is we’re actually okay making a little less on every order if people are ordering more frequently or more often or over a longer period of time. That is the fundamental principle of this membership program: If you were to join tomorrow, we’re actually going to make less money from you per order, but hopefully, you place more orders, hopefully, you last as a customer, and that’s actually worth it for us.

PG: You mentioned the possibility of maybe doing a monthly payment scheme in the future. Do you have any other refinements or changes to the program that you would consider?

AR: We’re very focused on keeping the value propositions very clear and just saying, “Hey, better prices, better shipping deals, and we’re giving back food to families facing hunger for every order you place” – those are the three fundamental pillars. And we were actually discussing adding more, but to be honest, we realized [it was better to keep] the program very simple from the get-go, so people really understand it.

Over time, we are we are likely going to add more parts to the program. We’re talking to external partners, for example, and other membership programs where, for example, using DoorDash [as an] analogy, if you have a JPMorganChase credit card, then they pay for your DashPass, right? And there’s additional perks you get between those two. There are things like that we’re going to be looking at, and we’re in early discussions, so it’s too early talk publicly about any of those. But the hope is this is the starting point of a very compelling program, and over time, we will add more and more to make it even more compelling to customers [with] additional perks, but today we’re just super-focused on better product prices, better shipping and giving back for every order.

PG: Are there any other new programs or company developments?

AR: This year, a huge focus for us was category and SKU expansion. The DNA of our company was we started with ugly produce in boxes. This year, we officially expanded to past 1,000 items available on our platform. That’s a milestone for us. At end of 2023, we were at about 600-700 that we offered. We scaled that by more than a third and got to 1,000.

The reason I think that's important is because [shoppers can use] Misfits as a primary source, [since] we now offer a very robust assortment of meat, seafood, deli, dairy. Our center store – pantry staples and snacks – has grown tremendously. So, category expansion, SKU expansion – that's been a very big priority for us this year, and we've seen some pretty incredible opt-in from our customers as we’ve expanded categories and expanded items. Our basket size has grown – call it about 15% this year, from the beginning of the year till now. … Customers are ordering more and more and reacting to that broader assortment. That expansion to 1,000 SKUs has been a critical one. You can even buy pet food, baby and children's items, vitamins and supplements. These are categories that didn't exist on our platform a few months ago that do now. That's been a huge focus area for us.

When you think about our assortment, there are a few pillars. There is, of course, the rescued produce, where we’re going out and buying products that farms or manufacturers are throwing away. That’s the first pillar. The second pillar is our private label. We have a private label called Odds & Ends. … We are very intentionally leaning into the private label program and expanding that more. That’s the second pillar. The third pillar is fresh produce, which is mission critical to us. The fourth one is emerging brands. It’s this idea that we can be a place for you to discover up-and-coming newer brands that are better for you and better for the world. Today, when you go to other e-commerce platforms, they don’t curate that for you, right? It’s hard to find that. And at a lot of grocery stores, too, unless you have access to the best health food stores around you.

For a lot of folks, access is hard, especially online, and so that pillar of our assortment is really important, these better-for-you, better-for-the-world emerging brands. So we’re leaning very heavily into those. Our category management teams spend a lot of time meeting these brands, trying the products and then bringing them onto the site. And because our assortment is curated, we’re very selective about what we bring on and hope that everything we bring on is really high quality and people enjoy them.

PG: How has the acquisition of Imperfect Foods changed things, if at all, in terms of how you how you operate?

AR: I would say there are some things that have changed, [while] some things have completely stayed the same. I'll start with the latter: Misfits and Imperfect shared the same vision for the food system, for e-commerce, for grocery shopping, and each company had a slightly different mission statement, but they both revolved around this idea of making high-quality better-for-you foods more accessible to folks around the country while rescuing food and building better food systems. We shared that ethos and that vision. So bringing the two companies together and rallying the organization around that was very straightforward, and nothing really changed around those focus points.

What did change was a lot of the operational infrastructure under the hood that powered our platform, such as when, through the imperfect acquisition, we acquired a whole new set of fulfillment centers. We acquired a fleet of 400 vans. We acquired 50 line haul trucks. So a lot of what we've done over the past couple of years is we merged the fulfillment, distribution and supply chain aspects of the companies to make them more efficient, drive a better customer experience, all those things. I think a lot changed on that side.

We had to consolidate some of our warehouses. We had to move a lot of our logistics from prior third-party logistics to first party, [which led to a] significantly better delivery experience for customers, because our employee drivers are delivering those orders. A lot changed there, but the mission to vision stayed the same, and then we ended up consolidating a lot around the website experience, the mobile app experience, things like that.