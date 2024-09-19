Easing Inflation Keeps Grocery Spending Steady
Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist at the National Retail Federation, also weighed in on the latest government statistics. “These numbers show the continued resiliency of the American consumer. While sales growth decelerated from last month’s pace, there is little hint of consumer spending unraveling. Households have the underpinnings to spend as recent wage gains have outpaced inflation even though payroll growth saw a slowdown in July and August. Easing inflation is providing added spending capacity to cost-weary shoppers,” he remarked.
Other new data shared by San Antonio, Tex.-based 210 Analytics affirmed shoppers’ collective inclination to spend wisely. “Retail appears to be benefiting once more from consumers eat out at restaurants less often and when they do, adjust their orders to save money. With takeout and delivery, that means retail is still often the ‘plus one’ to the core meal coming from a restaurant,” said principal Anne-Marie Roerink.
According to Circana data shared by 210 Analytics, total food and beverage sales rose 2.3% for the five-week period ending Sept. 1. Perhaps impacted by the Labor Day holiday and end-of-summer celebrations, fresh beef sales climbed 4.3%, while sales of fresh chicken went up 2.8%, fresh turkey increased 7.2% and fresh lamb jumped 27.1% in that time frame.
During a peak harvest month, produce sales also surged, led by berries, tomatoes, potatoes and onions. 210 Analytics also shared that prepared meats experienced a 12.9% gain in sales. In-store bakery sales were flat and frozen foods are back in growth mode.
Meanwhile, the overall outlook remains somewhat in the woods ahead of the pivotal U.S. presidential election. This week, the U.S. Federal Reserve met and announced a substantial .5% interest rate cut aimed at stimulating the economy.