Wegmans, DoorDash Expand Partnership

Grocery delivery now available at all Maryland locations, with stores in other states to follow
Bridget Goldschmidt
Grocery delivery from Wegmans is now available via DoorDash from all Maryland Wegmans locations, and the service will soon roll out to the grocer's stores in other states.

Wegmans Food Markets and local commerce platform DoorDash have expanded their partnership, under which grocery delivery from Wegmans is now available via DoorDash from all Maryland Wegmans locations. Stores in Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Delaware and upstate New York will be available in the coming days, with more stores coming soon. This move builds on an existing partnership between DoorDash and Wegmans Meals 2GO, which delivers hot, fresh ready-made meals directly to customers’ doors.

“As noted recently, DoorDash’s grocery business is growing fast, with consumers that order from new verticals recently reaching all-time highs,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “This is in large part due to our commitment to bring the best of every local community online, and Wegmans embodies that. Wegmans offers quality foods and a top-notch grocery store experience. We’re proud to help extend their brand to the DoorDash Marketplace, and provide the tools and technology to serve customers in a new way.”

“DoorDash has been a great partner for our Meals 2GO program, and expanding our offering to include grocery delivery allows us to meet our customers where they are,” noted Erica Tickle, Wegmans’ VP of marketing and digital growth. “Our goal is to make meals easy and help our customers live healthier, better lives through exceptional food. Expanding our delivery network is just one way we’re able to continue delivering on that mission.”

In honor of the new partnership, now through Oct. 31, DoorDash customers can get 40% off all eligible orders of $50 or more (up to $25) with promo code WEGMANS at all participating Wegmans stores. Wegmans locations are also available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members a $0 delivery fee and a reduced service fee on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores nationwide.

In other DoorDash news, the company has also rolled out new partnerships with several neighborhood grocers across the United States. Kowalski’s, operating 11 locations in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area; Mar-Val Food Stores, with nine stores across rural California; and fourth-generation family-owned Geissler’s Supermarket, which has seven stores in Connecticut and Massachusetts, are now live on DoorDash, while Milam’s Market, a staple in the Miami Dade area for 40 years, with six stores in the area, will be available on the platform in the coming weeks. All of the new partners will also be available on DashPass.

Family-owned Wegmans has more than 53,000 employees at 111 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.

DoorDash, which connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries,  launched on-demand grocery delivery in 2020.

