Wegmans, DoorDash Expand Partnership

In honor of the new partnership, now through Oct. 31, DoorDash customers can get 40% off all eligible orders of $50 or more (up to $25) with promo code WEGMANS at all participating Wegmans stores. Wegmans locations are also available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members a $0 delivery fee and a reduced service fee on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores nationwide.

In other DoorDash news, the company has also rolled out new partnerships with several neighborhood grocers across the United States. Kowalski’s, operating 11 locations in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area; Mar-Val Food Stores, with nine stores across rural California; and fourth-generation family-owned Geissler’s Supermarket, which has seven stores in Connecticut and Massachusetts, are now live on DoorDash, while Milam’s Market, a staple in the Miami Dade area for 40 years, with six stores in the area, will be available on the platform in the coming weeks. All of the new partners will also be available on DashPass.

Family-owned Wegmans has more than 53,000 employees at 111 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.

DoorDash, which connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries, launched on-demand grocery delivery in 2020.