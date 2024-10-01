Giant Eagle Aims to Slash Delivery Driver Wait Time in Half
“At Giant Eagle, we are always exploring opportunities to increase efficiency and convenience by leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the customer experience,” noted Heather Feather, the grocer’s senior director of strategy, e-commerce and innovation. “Using Flybuy for delivery has helped lower wait times for our guests, building their confidence that their fresh groceries will be delivered quickly and reliably.”
“Flybuy has greatly reduced delivery driver wait times, wrong orders and missed items, which directly impact refunds and repeat business,” said Marc Wallace, CEO and co-founder of Washington, D.C.-based Flybuy. “We are delighted to provide Giant Eagle team members with higher-fidelity location updates and delivery driver ETAs to facilitate a faster order handoff and further optimize their e-commerce operations.”
Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The food retailer is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top Regional Retailers.