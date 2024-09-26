Giant Eagle Reduces Prices on Produce
Among the price reductions offered under the program are:
Jumbo Navel Oranges
NOW: $1 each
Was: $1.25 each
Large Ripe and Ready Avocados
NOW: $1.50 each
Was: $2 each
Seedless Cucumbers
NOW: $2 each
Was: $2.50 each
Broccoli
NOW: $2.99 each
Was: $4.99 each
Stem or Hydroponic Tomatoes
NOW: $2.49 per pound
Was: $2.99 per pound
Jumbo Baking Potatoes or Yams
NOW: $1.49 per pound
Was: $1.99 per pound
Giant Eagle Whole White
Mushrooms
NOW: $2.49 per 8-ounce pack
Was: $2.99 per 8-ounce pack
Giant Eagle Premium Petite or
Matchstick Carrots
NOW: $1.99 per bag
Was: $3.29 per bag
Giant Eagle and Taylor Farms
Chopped Salad Kits and Salad
Bowls
NOW: $3.33 each
Was: $3.99 each
Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The food retailer is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top Regional Retailers.