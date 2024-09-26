 Skip to main content

Giant Eagle Reduces Prices on Produce

Program covers 200+ popular items
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Giant Eagle Pittsburgh Main Image
Giant Eagle’s produce price cuts aim to help customers realize long-term significant value in a high-priority fresh department.

In the face of continued high grocery costs, Giant Eagle Inc. has rolled out a 20% average price reduction on more than 200 popular produce items sold at its Giant Eagle and Market District banners, offering customers what it estimates to be $25 million in annual savings. 

The grocer’s New Low Price initiative “reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering quality, variety and value to our customers and communities,” said Brian Ferrier, Giant Eagle’s SVP of merchandising. “By significantly reducing prices on more than 200 produce items, we’re not just offering savings – we’re investing in everyday value. In these challenging economic times, we’re proud to make the fresh, quality produce we stock daily more affordable, and we believe these savings will make a real difference in people’s lives.”

[RELATED: Weis Markets Extends Low, Low Price Program to Nonfoods]

With food prices expected to remain high throughout 2024, Giant Eagle’s latest price cuts aim to help customers realize long-term significant value in a high-priority fresh department. These long-term price reductions play a key role in how Giant Eagle plans to provide value to customers. The food retailer’s additional price-focused initiatives include the continuation of weekly sales and one- and three-day sales, seasonally focused Deals for Days discounted prices, and personalized savings through the myPerks loyalty program.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Among the price reductions offered under the program are:

Jumbo Navel Oranges

NOW: $1 each

Was: $1.25 each

Large Ripe and Ready Avocados

NOW: $1.50 each

Was: $2 each

Seedless Cucumbers

NOW: $2 each

Was: $2.50 each

Broccoli

NOW: $2.99 each

Was: $4.99 each

Stem or Hydroponic Tomatoes

NOW: $2.49 per pound

Was: $2.99 per pound

Jumbo Baking Potatoes or Yams

NOW: $1.49 per pound

Was: $1.99 per pound

Giant Eagle Whole White

Mushrooms

NOW: $2.49 per 8-ounce pack

Was: $2.99 per 8-ounce pack

Giant Eagle Premium Petite or

Matchstick Carrots

NOW: $1.99 per bag

Was: $3.29 per bag

Giant Eagle and Taylor Farms

Chopped Salad Kits and Salad

Bowls

NOW: $3.33 each

Was: $3.99 each

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The food retailer is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top Regional Retailers.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds