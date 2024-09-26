Giant Eagle Reduces Prices on Produce

In the face of continued high grocery costs, Giant Eagle Inc. has rolled out a 20% average price reduction on more than 200 popular produce items sold at its Giant Eagle and Market District banners, offering customers what it estimates to be $25 million in annual savings.

The grocer’s New Low Price initiative “reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering quality, variety and value to our customers and communities,” said Brian Ferrier, Giant Eagle’s SVP of merchandising. “By significantly reducing prices on more than 200 produce items, we’re not just offering savings – we’re investing in everyday value. In these challenging economic times, we’re proud to make the fresh, quality produce we stock daily more affordable, and we believe these savings will make a real difference in people’s lives.”

[RELATED: Weis Markets Extends Low, Low Price Program to Nonfoods]

With food prices expected to remain high throughout 2024, Giant Eagle’s latest price cuts aim to help customers realize long-term significant value in a high-priority fresh department. These long-term price reductions play a key role in how Giant Eagle plans to provide value to customers. The food retailer’s additional price-focused initiatives include the continuation of weekly sales and one- and three-day sales, seasonally focused Deals for Days discounted prices, and personalized savings through the myPerks loyalty program.