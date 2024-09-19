Weis Markets Extends Low, Low Price Program to Nonfoods

The red Low, Low Price tag on shelves at Weis Markets displays the best everyday price on items throughout the store. Weis Markets now offers reduced prices on such essential household items as Bounty Double Rolls (four count); Charmin Ultra Soft Mega Rolls (six count); Solo plates, bowls or cups (15-44 count); Ziploc Sandwich Bags (90 count); Weis Simply Great Napkins (40-100 count); and Weis Simply Great Trash or Tall Kitchen bags (12-35 count).

Earlier this year, Weis Markets expanded the LLP program to reduce prices on 600-plus of its most popular brand-name and Weis Quality dairy products. Last year, the product grew to include breakfast foods. It expanded to produce in 2020 and frozen items in 2022.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.