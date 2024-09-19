 Skip to main content

Weis Markets Extends Low, Low Price Program to Nonfoods

Move covers 400+ products across 8 categories
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Weis Markets Eason MD Main Image
Under its Low, Low Price program, Weis Markets now offers reduced prices on hundreds of essential national-brand and Weis Quality nonfood items.

Weis Markets has added 448 nonfood items across eight categories to its Low, Low Price (LLP) program. These items include toilet tissue, plates, disposable cups/utensils, waste bags, paper towels and napkins, storage bags, wrap and containers, and facial tissue. 

“Helping customers save money on their groceries is our job,” said Bob Gleeson, Weis Markets’ SVP of merchandising and marketing. “Our Low, Low Price program continues to offer strong everyday savings on 10,000 high-demand brand-name and Weis Quality grocery, produce, pantry, frozen and nonfood products. We’ve helped customers save more than $50 million on their LLP purchases and are committed to helping them save even more in the months ahead.” 

[RELATED: Easing Inflation Keeps Grocery Spending Steady]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The red Low, Low Price tag on shelves at Weis Markets displays the best everyday price on items throughout the store. Weis Markets now offers reduced prices on such essential household items as Bounty Double Rolls (four count); Charmin Ultra Soft Mega Rolls (six count); Solo plates, bowls or cups (15-44 count); Ziploc Sandwich Bags (90 count); Weis Simply Great Napkins (40-100 count); and Weis Simply Great Trash or Tall Kitchen bags (12-35 count).

Earlier this year, Weis Markets expanded the LLP program to reduce prices on 600-plus of its most popular brand-name and Weis Quality dairy products. Last year, the product grew to include breakfast foods. It expanded to produce in 2020 and frozen items in 2022.  

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds