Publix's Q3 Earnings Show Impressive Rise

Publix Super Markets’ sales for its third quarter ended Sept. 28 were $14.6 billion, a 4.9% increase from $14 billion in 2023. Comparable-store sales grew 3.4%. The company estimated that sales inched up 0.6% due to the impact of Hurricane Helene.

“During the last several weeks, many of our associates and customers have faced difficult times with Hurricanes Helene and Milton,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “I’m so proud of our associates for the comfort they bring to our customers and their fellow associates.”

Net earnings in Q3 were $1.1 billion, compared to $833 million in 2023, an impressive jump of 31.7%. Earnings per share increased to 33 cents per share, up from 25 cents per share in 2023. Excluding the impact of net unrealized gains on equity securities in 2024 and net unrealized losses on equity securities in 2023, net earnings for Q3 would have been $930 million, compared with $940 million in 2023, a decrease of 1.1%. Earnings per share for the three months ended Sept. 28 and Sept. 30 would have been 28 cents per share.