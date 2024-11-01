Publix's Q3 Earnings Show Impressive Rise
Publix’s sales for the nine months ended Sept. 28 were $44.2 billion, a 4.3% increase from $42.4 billion in 2023. Comparable-store sales during the nine months grew 2.5%.
Net earnings for the most recent nine months were $3.4 billion, compared with last year's $3.2 billion, an increase of 8.3%. Earnings per share also rose to $1.04 per share, up from last year's 95 cents per share. Excluding the impact of net unrealized gains on equity securities in 2024 and 2023, net earnings for the nine months ended Sept. 28, 2024 would have been $2.9 billion, compared with $3 billion in 2023, a decrease of 3%. Earnings per share for the nine months ended Sept. 28 would have been 90 cents per share, compared with 91 cents per share in 2023.
These amounts are based on unaudited financial statements that will be filed Nov. 1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and made available on Publix’s website at corporate.publix.com/stock.
Effective Nov. 1, Publix’s stock price rose from $16.46 per share to $18.05 per share. Company stock is not publicly traded and is made available for sale only to current employees and members of its board of directors.