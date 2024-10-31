Sprouts Farmers Market Confident in Long-Term Growth Potential

Sprouts Farmers Market opened nine new stores during its third quarter.

Healthy grocer Sprouts Farmers Market surpassed its own expectations in its third quarter ended Sept. 29. Sales increased by 14% compared with the third quarter of 2023, including an 8.4% increase in comparable-store sales, while diluted earnings per share grew by 40% from last year.

"The third quarter was another exceptional performance by our Sprouts team," said CEO Jack Sinclair. "We are driving robust traffic growth and continue to execute at a very high level. We remain confident in our long-term growth potential."

In Q3, total sales were $1.9 billion, up $232 million from the same period last year. “Our comp was split fairly evenly between traffic and basket, and we saw a strong traffic comp both in store and online,” said CFO Curtis Valentine during the company’s earning call.

E-commerce sales increased by 36%, representing 14.5% of total sales for the quarter.

“Once again, the company's sales performance was healthy and balanced across all our key comp drivers, categories and geographies,” added Valentine. “In addition, the consumer's pivot toward food-at-home and a growing focus on healthy living is bringing additional customers to Sprouts."

According to a recent report from research firm Placer.ai, Sprouts' foot traffic during Q3 increased 8.1% year-over-year (YoY), and the average number of visits to each location was up 2.6%. Additionally, during September, visits were up 8.1% YoY, and they were also up 8.5% in August, and 7.9% in July.

To meet the needs of its health-conscious customers, Sprouts is growing its assortment of differentiated products. This includes store brands, which contributed 23% to total sales for the latest quarter. The specialty retailer released more than 300 new Sprouts Brand items this year. Most recently, it launched a new line of more than 130 premium body care and home fragrance items called Real Root by Sprouts.

The grocer also expanded its range of organic produce, which is experiencing faster growth than its conventional produce. Organic products now comprise more than 46% of total produce.

In the meat department, Sprouts’ protein programs grew by offering only non-antibiotic chicken and pasture-raised brands. Plus, the grocer has taken advantage of the consumer’s pivot back toward food at home by increasing its meal solutions across the fresh and frozen departments.