Sprouts Farmers Market Launches Own Personal Care Product Line
Sprouts collaborated with a boutique fragrance house to create exclusive scents for Real Root by Sprouts. The line also features signature fall and holiday scents for the debut, including apple bourbon, pumpkin spice, peppermint vanilla, candy cane, frankincense and myrrh, spiced chai, and juniper berry.
The Real Root by Sprouts product line features:
- Hair Care – Infused with oils, Real Root by Sprouts shampoo and conditioner are designed to uplift and purify. Plus, gentle and biodegradable formulas are vegan, color safe, paraben free and never tested on animals.
- Epsom Salt with Fragrance – Consumers can soak and soothe away stress with this blend of natural minerals and essential oils. Vitamin E and aloe vera help to rejuvenate skin.
- Bar Soap – Real Root by Sprouts bar soap is infused with natural oils and moisturizing shea butter.
- Body Wash – Real Root by Sprouts body wash is infused with aloe vera and natural essential oils to keep skin hydrated.
- Bath Fizz – Customers can soak and soothe in a blend of essential oils and aloe vera.
- Mineral Salt Deodorant – Real Root by Sprouts deodorant is made with natural mineral salt and provides long-lasting protection. Free from aluminum chloralhydrate, parabens and alcohols, the vegan formula helps eliminate odors while being good for consumers and the planet.
- Castile Hand Soap – Real Root by Sprouts Foaming Castile hand soap is infused with organic coconut oil and vitamin E to cleanse and hydrate skin.
Sprouts’ exclusive line of self-care products is available for purchase in all Sprouts stores nationwide and can be found in the store’s vitamin and body care department and is also available online for pickup or delivery.
To celebrate the launch of Real Root by Sprouts, all products will be 20% off as part of the Sprouts vitamin and body care sale from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15.
Phoenix-based Sprouts employs more than 33,000 associates and operates more than 420 stores in 23 states nationwide. The specialty retailer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.