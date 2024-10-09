Sprouts Farmers Market Launches Own Personal Care Product Line

Sprouts Farmers Market is introducing its new exclusive line of more than 130 premium body care, personal care and home fragrance items – Real Root by Sprouts – to help its customers live a healthier lifestyle. Store brand includes everything from body and hair care items to spa-inspired soaps with natural fragrances from herbs and spices.

All Real Root by Sprouts products are cruelty-free and free from parabens, phthalates, artificial fragrances, colors, skin irritants or potentially harmful ingredients, and many are vegan. The brand’s products were designed for customers to create their own restorative, relaxing wellness routines for daily use. Real Root by Sprouts product formulas were developed with natural, effective ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera and essential oils.

“Real Root by Sprouts offers a wide range of personal care items that have been carefully crafted – from the high ingredient standards of each formula to our signature amber bottle,” said Kim Coffin, chief forager of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Life can be overwhelming, but taking care of yourself shouldn’t have to be. Real Root by Sprouts products focus on wellness, delivering a restorative experience that nurtures both inner and outer wellbeing.”