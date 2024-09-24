Shoppers Picks 13 ALDI Fan Favorites

While a host of factors impacted the selections made by shoppers with this year’s Fan Favorites, officials with the grocer pointed to the impact of social media on the at-home barista trend. As a result, the Barissimo Barista Cold Foam earned the top spot in the The Internet Made Me Buy It category.

“We saw the cold foam trend take off in the coffee world and knew we had to bring it to ALDI Fans fast so they could try it at home,” said Synticee Denmark, ALDI director of buying for dairy. “In just eight months, we made it happen, and our shoppers couldn't get enough — nearly two million cans of the Barissimo Barista Cold Foam flew off the shelves in 2024. And we’re not stopping there. We've added Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam and even an Oat Milk version to make sure there’s something for everyone in the ALDI Finds aisle.”

And as mentioned, new this year, ALDI empowered fans to bring back one limited-edition ALDI Find through the ALDI Encore category. The winning product is the Huntington Home Swedish Dish Cloth.

“We constantly monitor consumer patterns and feedback to not only help us stay on trend but also predict what items customers will love,” said Chantel Hailer, ALDI director of buying for trends. “Our fans shared their love loudly for this one, so we’re bringing back the popular Huntington Home Swedish Dish Cloth. We’ll have refreshed designs and are also adding a new holiday edition.”

This article was originally covered in sister publication Store Brands.