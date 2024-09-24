Shoppers Picks 13 ALDI Fan Favorites

 Skip to main content

Faves include 1st "encore" product that the grocer is bringing back to store shelves
Greg Sleter
ALDI Dishcloth
ALDI fans voted to bring back Huntington Home Swedish Dish Cloths.

ALDI’s annual Fan Favorites are out as shoppers have selected their 13 most popular products sold by the discount grocer. 

"There is a lot of ALDI love out there, and the Fan Favorites survey gives our shoppers a chance to share feedback on their go-to products,” said Scott Patton, VP of national buying at ALDI. "We want to offer our gratitude to the loyal ALDI Fans who take the time to cast their votes and share their thoughts. This year, we introduced a new survey category ALDI Encore — and we’re using the results to determine what we bring back to our shelves. Listening to customer voices is just one of the ways we remain a leader in the private label space and cultivate shopper loyalty.”

The 2024 ALDI Fan Favorites are:

  • ALDI Encore – Huntington Home Swedish Dish Cloth

  • Charcuterie Favorite – Specially Selected Aged Cheese

  • Cozy Comfort – Black Angus Beef Chuck Roast

  • DoorDash Delights (a tie!) – Clancy’s Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips AND Mama Cozzi’s Deli Pizza

  • Feel Good Pick – Park Street Deli Hummus

  • Fresh and Fabulous – Tri-Colored Peppers

  • In a Pinch – Little Salad Bar Chicken Caesar Salad Bowl

  • Summer Cookout – Ribeye Steak

  • Sweet Treats Anyone? – Bake Shop Cheesecake Sampler

  • Top Catch – Fresh Atlantic Salmon

  • The Internet Made Me Buy It – Barissimo Barista Cold Foam

  • Wine Time – Specially Selected Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

While a host of factors impacted the selections made by shoppers with this year’s Fan Favorites, officials with the grocer pointed to the impact of social media on the at-home barista trend. As a result, the Barissimo Barista Cold Foam earned the top spot in the The Internet Made Me Buy It category.

“We saw the cold foam trend take off in the coffee world and knew we had to bring it to ALDI Fans fast so they could try it at home,” said Synticee Denmark, ALDI director of buying for dairy. “In just eight months, we made it happen, and our shoppers couldn't get enough — nearly two million cans of the Barissimo Barista Cold Foam flew off the shelves in 2024. And we’re not stopping there. We've added Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam and even an Oat Milk version to make sure there’s something for everyone in the ALDI Finds aisle.”

And as mentioned, new this year, ALDI empowered fans to bring back one limited-edition ALDI Find through the ALDI Encore category. The winning product is the Huntington Home Swedish Dish Cloth. 

“We constantly monitor consumer patterns and feedback to not only help us stay on trend but also predict what items customers will love,” said Chantel Hailer, ALDI director of buying for trends. “Our fans shared their love loudly for this one, so we’re bringing back the popular Huntington Home Swedish Dish Cloth. We’ll have refreshed designs and are also adding a new holiday edition.”

This article was originally covered in sister publication Store Brands.

