 Skip to main content

Campbell’s to Drop ‘Soup’ From Company Name

Update comes as CPG continues to pursue growth in snacks, meals and beverages
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Campbell's HQ
The Campbell Soup Company – soon to be The Campbell's Company – can trace its history back nearly 155 years.

It’s a new era for Campbell Soup Company. The venerable CPG is removing the word “soup” from its name as part of its ongoing transformation.

Pending approval by shareholders during their November annual meeting, the business will be known as The Campbell’s Company. The more general name reflects the evolution of its portfolio, officials said.

“This subtle yet important change retains the company’s iconic name recognition, reputation and equity built over 155 years while better reflecting the full breadth of the company’s portfolio,” explained Mark Clouse, president and CEO.

Campbell’s shared other news during its Investor Day in New York City on Sept. 10. The company affirmed that it is shifting its focus to “advantaged core categories and geographies” as it seeks to boost sales and profits and continue to restructure and add to its leadership and people teams. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Those categories include snacks, meals and beverages, in addition to the traditional soup category that catapulted the brand and business over the decades. The company recently acquired Sovos Brands, which will elevate the meals and beverages division, Campbell’s reported.

[RELATED: Campbell’s Sells Pop Secret]

“Our Meals & Beverages transformation story is far from complete, as we challenge ourselves to unlock the potential of our portfolio of iconic and distinctive brands,” said Mick Beekhuizen, president, meals and beverages. “We intend to set the standard for performance in the center store through our compelling consumer engagement and exciting flavor-forward innovation, with Rao’s strengthening and solidifying our potential and elevating our overall portfolio.”

The executives also shared long-term growth projections, predicting an organic sales lift of 2% to 3% and a long-term adjusted profit growth of 4% to 6%. 

Campbell has been headquartered in Camden, N.J., since 1869 and generated net sales of $9.6 billion in 2024. The company's brands include Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Michael Angelo’s, noosa, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao’s, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds