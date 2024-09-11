Campbell’s to Drop ‘Soup’ From Company Name
Those categories include snacks, meals and beverages, in addition to the traditional soup category that catapulted the brand and business over the decades. The company recently acquired Sovos Brands, which will elevate the meals and beverages division, Campbell’s reported.
“Our Meals & Beverages transformation story is far from complete, as we challenge ourselves to unlock the potential of our portfolio of iconic and distinctive brands,” said Mick Beekhuizen, president, meals and beverages. “We intend to set the standard for performance in the center store through our compelling consumer engagement and exciting flavor-forward innovation, with Rao’s strengthening and solidifying our potential and elevating our overall portfolio.”
The executives also shared long-term growth projections, predicting an organic sales lift of 2% to 3% and a long-term adjusted profit growth of 4% to 6%.
Campbell has been headquartered in Camden, N.J., since 1869 and generated net sales of $9.6 billion in 2024. The company's brands include Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Michael Angelo’s, noosa, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao’s, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8.