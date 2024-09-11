Campbell’s to Drop ‘Soup’ From Company Name

The Campbell Soup Company – soon to be The Campbell's Company – can trace its history back nearly 155 years.

It’s a new era for Campbell Soup Company. The venerable CPG is removing the word “soup” from its name as part of its ongoing transformation.

Pending approval by shareholders during their November annual meeting, the business will be known as The Campbell’s Company. The more general name reflects the evolution of its portfolio, officials said.

“This subtle yet important change retains the company’s iconic name recognition, reputation and equity built over 155 years while better reflecting the full breadth of the company’s portfolio,” explained Mark Clouse, president and CEO.

Campbell’s shared other news during its Investor Day in New York City on Sept. 10. The company affirmed that it is shifting its focus to “advantaged core categories and geographies” as it seeks to boost sales and profits and continue to restructure and add to its leadership and people teams.