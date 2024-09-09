Gordon Food Service, Walmart Exec Joins Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of fresh deli prepared foods, has added Moore “Skip” Tappan to the c-suite as COO. He brings more than 30 years of supply chain and operations experience to his new role.

Most recently, Tappan was chief supply chain officer at Gordon Food Service, where he spearheaded strategies for all business units of that leading food distributor. His background also includes supply chain, logistics and operational positions at Procter & Gamble, Campbell Soup and Walmart, where he was VP of the retailer’s northeast division. Tappan earned a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering from the University of South Florida – Tampa.

[RELATED: Nissin Foods Hires New Chief HR Officer]