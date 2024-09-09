Gordon Food Service, Walmart Exec Joins Mama’s Creations
“We are privileged to welcome Skip to our senior leadership team, positioning us to better develop our employees and deliver on our vision of becoming the leading ‘one-stop-shop’ solution for high quality fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods. Skip will help us drive further consistency in our operations across our existing businesses and prepare us, proactively, for future acquisitions and integrations,” said Adam L. Michaels, chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations. “Skip brings strong strategic and executional business planning skills and a proven ability to deliver significant efficiency and effectiveness improvements in broad based operating results, from costs to quality to service, and will be focus on supply chain optimization, business planning, cash flow and cost optimization, asset utilization and organizational capability development.”
Based in East Rutherford, N.J., Mama’s Creations produces fresh deli prepared foods distributed to more than 8,000 grocer, mass, club and c-stores across the United States.