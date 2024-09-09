 Skip to main content

Gordon Food Service, Walmart Exec Joins Mama’s Creations

Skip Tappan named COO at deli/prepared foods company
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
MamaMancini's
Mama's Creations hired a new COO to oversee supply chain and "institutionalize" the operations organization.

Mama’s Creations, Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of fresh deli prepared foods, has added Moore “Skip” Tappan to the c-suite as COO. He brings more than 30 years of supply chain and operations experience to his new role.

Most recently, Tappan was chief supply chain officer at Gordon Food Service, where he spearheaded strategies for all business units of that leading food distributor. His background also includes supply chain, logistics and operational positions at Procter & Gamble, Campbell Soup and Walmart, where he was VP of the retailer’s northeast division. Tappan earned a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering from the University of South Florida – Tampa.

[RELATED: Nissin Foods Hires New Chief HR Officer]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“We are privileged to welcome Skip to our senior leadership team, positioning us to better develop our employees and deliver on our vision of becoming the leading ‘one-stop-shop’ solution for high quality fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods. Skip will help us drive further consistency in our operations across our existing businesses and prepare us, proactively, for future acquisitions and integrations,” said Adam L. Michaels, chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations. “Skip brings strong strategic and executional business planning skills and a proven ability to deliver significant efficiency and effectiveness improvements in broad based operating results, from costs to quality to service, and will be focus on supply chain optimization, business planning, cash flow and cost optimization, asset utilization and organizational capability development.”

Based in East Rutherford, N.J., Mama’s Creations produces fresh deli prepared foods distributed to more than 8,000 grocer, mass, club and c-stores across the United States.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds