Boar’s Head Facility Linked to Outbreak Broke Food Safety Rules

New records obtained by CBS News paint a grim picture of the Boar's Head Provisions Co. Inc. plant in Virginia that has been linked to a listeria outbreak that has resulted in nine deaths. According to the documents, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) officials found "heavy discolored meat build up" on a hydraulic pump, flies in pickle vats, a "steady line of ants" and "a presence of flying insects" in one of the rooms at the Jarratt, Va., plant, along with many other infractions.

A total of 69 instances of noncompliance with federal regulations were found by Agriculture Department officials from January through August. Documents also detailed a "black mold like substance" at the plant, as well as instances of mildew, leaks and "green algal growth.”

After news broke of a deadly listeria outbreak in late July, Boar’s Head recalled all of its liverwurst products, and later found out from the USDA that its Strassburger Brand Liverwurst was linked to the national deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the death toll from the outbreak had reached nine people across 13 states, with 57 additional people hospitalized.