Boar’s Head Facility Linked to Outbreak Broke Food Safety Rules
Flying insects, ants, mold found in company’s Jarratt, Va., plant
In a statement shared with NBC News, Boar’s Head said it "deeply regret[s] the impact this recall has had on affected families," and that food safety is an "absolute priority."
"As a USDA-inspected food producer, the agency has inspectors in our Jarratt, Virginia plant every day and if at any time inspectors identify something that needs to be addressed, our team does so immediately, as was the case with each and every issue raised by USDA in this report," the statement said.
According to the spokesperson, operations at the Virginia plant have been paused pending an investigation. The plant is also being disinfected while employees receive additional training.