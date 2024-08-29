EXCLUSIVE: A Model Tasting Experience at a Great Lakes Family Fare Supermarket

Vosa ready-to-drink products are made with vodka that's been distilled six times for a premium drinking experience.
Upton also reported that she likes grocery shopping and regularly fills her cart with fruits and vegetables. “I really love to see the produce – I love to see the quality of what’s out and the seasonal produce. I think it’s because I am from Michigan and I know what good produce looks like and that’s what I enjoy,” she shared, adding, “And I’ll always have Vosa in my grocery cart.”
Vosa offers cocktails in different canned formats. The High Line is produced at 7% ABV with light carbonation and is available in pineapple, peach, cherry and lemon. The non-carbonated Vodka Water has a 5% ABV and comes in raspberry-lime, cherry, lemon and peach varieties. SpartanNash stores carry the products in the liquor department.
With its 17,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.