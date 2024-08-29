EXCLUSIVE: A Model Tasting Experience at a Great Lakes Family Fare Supermarket

It’s not every day that a supermodel and fellow Michigander walks into a local grocery store at the busy dinner hour, but that’s what happened at a Family Fare in Holland, Mich., this week. St. Joseph native Kate Upton came to town to promote Vosa Spirits, a line that she co-owns with co-founders Spencer Bailey and Michela Drago.

More than a hundred people waited in line to meet Upton, who signed boxes of Vosa Vodka Water and High Line carbonated drinks. SpartanNash hosted the event at the store on Butternut Drive that was recently refreshed with new décor and an updated assortment.

Progressive Grocer was on hand for the event and talked with Upton about how it was a full-circle moment to come back to a community near Lake Michigan. “When I grew up here in Michigan, there were no ready-to-drink cans like this. To have in the market something that means a lot to me – high quality ingredients, a vodka that is six times distilled – means that I can have the best of both worlds,” she said. “It’s originally from the manufacturer in (nearby) Grand Rapids and it's the perfect collaboration. I was so thrilled to be a part of it.”