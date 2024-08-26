SpartanNash Snaps Up Kellanova Exec for Key Marketing Role
“Erin is a talented brand marketer with proven success in growing the demand for products that have become popular household favorites,” said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. “She will play a pivotal role in driving brand awareness for our retail banners and OwnBrands portfolio, capturing market share, and leveraging consumer insights for product innovation.”
In November 2023, SpartanNash promoted Amy McClellan from the SVP and CMO role to EVP and chief customer officer. McClellan is a featured speaker Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event in November.
With its 17,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.