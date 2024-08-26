 Skip to main content

SpartanNash Snaps Up Kellanova Exec for Key Marketing Role

Erin Storm joins food solutions company as SVP and CMO
Lynn Petrak
Erin Storm
SpartanNash is bringing on a new marketing leader to spearhead that function and steer the positioning of its OwnBrands portfolio. Erin Storm is taking on the role of SVP and chief marketing officer, joining the food solutions company from Kellanova; on Aug. 14, Mars, Inc. announced plans to acquire Kellanova

Storm worked at Kellanova and, before its 2023 spinoff, at Kellogg. Co., for 18 years. Most recently, she served as VP of commercial strategy, elevated from a prior position as VP of marketing overseeing brand and innovation for brands such as Pringles, Cheez-It and Club Crackers. She earned undergraduate degrees in marketing and finance from the University of Delaware and an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

At SpartanNash, she will leverage her CPG background and marketing skills as the company continues its transformation that includes the recent launch of a premium Finest Reserve private label collection. 

“Erin is a talented brand marketer with proven success in growing the demand for products that have become popular household favorites,” said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. “She will play a pivotal role in driving brand awareness for our retail banners and OwnBrands portfolio, capturing market share, and leveraging consumer insights for product innovation.”

In November 2023, SpartanNash promoted Amy McClellan from the SVP and CMO role to EVP and chief customer officer. McClellan is a featured speaker Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event in November.

With its 17,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

