SpartanNash Snaps Up Kellanova Exec for Key Marketing Role

SpartanNash is bringing on a new marketing leader to spearhead that function and steer the positioning of its OwnBrands portfolio. Erin Storm is taking on the role of SVP and chief marketing officer, joining the food solutions company from Kellanova; on Aug. 14, Mars, Inc. announced plans to acquire Kellanova.

Storm worked at Kellanova and, before its 2023 spinoff, at Kellogg. Co., for 18 years. Most recently, she served as VP of commercial strategy, elevated from a prior position as VP of marketing overseeing brand and innovation for brands such as Pringles, Cheez-It and Club Crackers. She earned undergraduate degrees in marketing and finance from the University of Delaware and an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE - What SpartanNash Hopes to Learn From Refreshed Family Fare Store]

At SpartanNash, she will leverage her CPG background and marketing skills as the company continues its transformation that includes the recent launch of a premium Finest Reserve private label collection.