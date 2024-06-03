SpartanNash Hires VP of Merchandising and Pharmacy

Food solutions company SpartanNash has appointed Graham McIvor VP, merchandising and pharmacy, effective immediately. In this newly created role, McIvor will accelerate critical components of the company’s merchandising transformation and drive the strategic transformation of the pharmacy business.

“Continuously progressing our merchandising transformation is a vital part of our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life in the communities we serve,” said EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer Bennett Morgan. “Graham will play a pivotal role in evolving our retail customer value propositions, supporting our growth ambition through M&A integration, and charting a sustainable course for our pharmacy business. His extensive industry experience will benefit our teams in developing strategies that drive exceptional value for our retail store shoppers, pharmacy patients and independent grocer customers.”

McIvor was previously VP of merchandising for grocery, snacks, beverages and pet at Big Lots. He also held key merchandising and strategy roles at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, including leading a significant remodel development and rollout effort. McIvor earned a degree in economics from the University of Virginia and an MBA with a concentration in private-equity finance from The University of Texas at Austin.

According to SpartanNash, the addition of McIvor’s role demonstrates its ongoing commitment to its merchandising transformation, which is designed to grow sales and margin for wholesale customers and retail stores with a data-driven and customer-led approach.

McIvor is the third VP hired in the SpartanNash merchandising department since Morgan joined the company in 2022. McIvor joins Arpen Shah, VP, merchandising strategy and analytics, and Brandon Pasch, VP, center store merchandising.

Meanwhile, SpartanNash’s first-quarter financial results showed a decline in revenue from the same quarter last year. Net sales decreased 3.5% to $2.81 billion. This decrease in sales was attributed to lower volumes in both the wholesale and retail segments. Wholesale segment net sales were down 3.4% due to reduced revenue in the national accounts customer channel. Over in the retail segment, net sales fell 3.6%. This net sales decrease included a reduction in food assistance program benefits and lower fuel sales.

The company’s net earnings were 37 cents per diluted share, compared with last year’s 32 cents per diluted share. This increase was due to a higher gross profit rate, which included lower LIFO expense of $9.2 million and benefits from its merchandising transformation, as well as decreased incentive compensation.

With its 17,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.